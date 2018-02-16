BUTLER TWP. — Astronomy is popular for good reason, the sights can be amazing! However, with anything popular certain aspects can be over-hyped. Many people in our area were disappointed because the recent, “Super Blue Blood Moon” was clouded over; I was actually a little relieved.

It seemed you couldn’t turn anywhere without hearing about this, “once in a life-time event”. It had been over 150 years since this combination was visible from our area, but that doesn’t mean there was much to see. “Super” is not an astronomical term. The Moon does have a close point in its orbit, and this difference can be measured, although it’s about impossible to tell with just your eyes. “Blue”, also nonscientific, just means that we happen to have two full moons in a calendar month, but nothing is different visually. “Blood”, all eclipses will darken the moon, some will even turn reddish during the total phase, but this particular eclipse did not even reach totality for our location. Finally, this was happening at moonset, and the low elevation meant it was probably blocked by your neighbor’s house anyway.

There will be plenty of breathtaking sights to see this year. The moon will line up with several planets before dawn on March 7-8. The first meteor shower of the year should be good after midnight of April 22. Mercury will be peeking up just after sunset on July 12. There’s even a comet on the way which MIGHT be visible high in the sky mid-December, and that’s just a taste.

My advice, don’t wait for a headline to shout at you, but KEEP looking up. Don’t just read the headline, but find out how high, and how late or early an event will be. Just because something is rare, doesn’t mean it’s worthy. For those of you who had your heart set on the lunar eclipse, fear not! There will be a much more visible eclipse next January. Until then, beware of the “20 year February Black Moon”…which, according the internet means since we had two full moons in January the cycle won’t repeat in time to have any full moon this month.

Don’t believe the hype!

To find out more about celestial events, or anything else that’s “Up” feel free to call Scott Oldfield at the Vandalia-Butler Planetarium, Smith Middle School 241-6211, or visit in person. The planetarium presents a free show, open to the public the second Saturday of each month at 7:00pm. Next month’s show is, “Constellation Stories”.

By Scott Oldfield Smith Middle School Planetarium Director

Scott Oldfield is a science teacher in the Vandalia-Butler School District and the Director of the Smith Middle School Planetarium. Reach him at 241-6211.

