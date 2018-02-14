Zupp earns Lions International award

VANDALIA — Ohio Lions First Vice District Governor, Lydia Houser, who is a member of the Mad River Lions Club, recently visited the Vandalia Club to present a Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) Award to a member of the Vandalia Club.

The LCIF Melvin Jones Award was presented to Club Treasurer “Ray” Zupp. The award is named in honor of the Lions Founder. The LCIF funds worldwide disaster relief, plus a focus on children with eye problems and people who without proper care would go blind. The award is the Foundation’s highest recognition of a commitment to humanitarian service and includes a plaque and special lapel pin.