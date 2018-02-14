Posted on by

Zupp earns Lions International award


Lion First Vice District Gov. Lydia Houser, (left) and District LCIF Coordinator Stella Williams (center), present Ray Zupp with the LCIF Melvin Jones Award.


Contributed photo

VANDALIA — Ohio Lions First Vice District Governor, Lydia Houser, who is a member of the Mad River Lions Club, recently visited the Vandalia Club to present a Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) Award to a member of the Vandalia Club.

The LCIF Melvin Jones Award was presented to Club Treasurer “Ray” Zupp. The award is named in honor of the Lions Founder. The LCIF funds worldwide disaster relief, plus a focus on children with eye problems and people who without proper care would go blind. The award is the Foundation’s highest recognition of a commitment to humanitarian service and includes a plaque and special lapel pin.

Lion First Vice District Gov. Lydia Houser, (left) and District LCIF Coordinator Stella Williams (center), present Ray Zupp with the LCIF Melvin Jones Award.
http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Zupp.jpegLion First Vice District Gov. Lydia Houser, (left) and District LCIF Coordinator Stella Williams (center), present Ray Zupp with the LCIF Melvin Jones Award. Contributed photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU