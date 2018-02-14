Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

January 28

Dayton Memorial Park, criminal mischief, Dispatched to the Cemetery in reference to a broken window to the north door of the office.

Little York Road, OVI, I was dispatched to Smith Middle School on a report of an intoxicated driver.

January 29

Walmart, theft, Investigation revealed that the suspect confused the worker and stole money from Subway.

January 30

Walmart, aggravated robbery, On Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at 0051 hours, Officers were dispatched to Walmart for a robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot.

Walmart, theft, The subject selected a television and walked past last point of purchase.

Rosecrest, theft of motor vehicle, I was dispatched to a theft of a motor vehicle from inside a garage.

Walmart, theft, Male suspect was taken into custody after he attempted to exit the store without paying for the Walmart merchandise valued at $39.02. The suspect also had an active warrant for his arrest through another agency.

Outback Steakhouse, no offense listed, While investigating a report of suspicious activity, I located the described suspect who had an active warrant for his arrest. This suspect was cooperative and informed me that he had hypodermic syringes in his pocket. The drug paraphernalia was collected and marked for destruction, and no new charges will be filed. The suspect was transported to the county jail and booked on the warrant.

January 31

Walmart, drug possession, Female arrested for possessing drugs in her purse.

The Living Room, stolen vehicle recovery, On this date, I was dispatched to 3830 N. Dixie Dr. on a report of a recovered stolen vehicle. The vehicle was a black Chevy Silverado, bearing Ohio registration 428YTS, sitting in the lot of The Living Room. Family member found the car there. The vehicle was processed and towed by Busy Bee.

Little York @ N. Dixie, no offense listed, a driver was stopped for failing to stop for a red traffic light. Upon contact with driver, strong odor of marijuana was detected.

February 1

Blue Ash, no offense listed, On this date I was dispatched to 6225 Blue Ash Dr. in Butler Township, which is a group home, on a report of a staff member who had fallen asleep while at work, when she was suppose to be taking care of patients. The incident happened two days prior to my call for service.

February 2

Smokey Bones, marijuana paraphernalia, Investigation reveals that during a traffic stop for expired tags, the driver was found to be in possession of a marijuana smoking pipe.

Maxton Road, disorderly conduct/intoxication, Investigation reveals that a suspect was found walking on Miller Lane near Maxton Road, and was so heavily intoxicated, he could not properly walk.

February 3

Wings Sports Bar, disorderly conduct/fighting, Investigation reveals that a fight broke out in the lot of Wings Sports Bar. The suspects fled on foot, but were located and arrested. The victim received attention from a medic at the scene.

Downing, criminal mischief, Investigation reveals that after a verbal argument the suspect damaged the inside of his girlfriends vehicle.

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to Walmart reference a theft in progress. Suspect was apprehended and charges sought.

Persons charged or arrested

Bobbie L. Miller, 47, OVI, OVI physical control

Jamal M. Gay, 21, aggravated robbery

Ronald A. Stone, 18, aggravated robbery

Tyvon A. Mansell, 20, aggravated robbery

Brad Thomas, 54, theft

Cristopher M. Blumenstock, 28, warrant for hit and skip, theft without consent

Eric K. Lankford, 27, warrant arrest

Kristin J. Sparks, warrant arrest for probation violation, drug possession

Aaron L. Ballard, 31, warrant arrest for failure to appear, two warrants for probation violation

Catherine L. Thimpson, 56, criminal trespass

Christopher M. Walker, drug paraphernalia, expired plate

Charles A. Buchanan, 23, assault, disorderly conduct

Gregory S. Gornes, 47, assault, disorderly conduct

Tywan E. Harris, 22, warrant arrest for theft (2)

Corwyn L. Johnson, 28, criminal mischief

Johnny G. Nelson, 44, theft

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

