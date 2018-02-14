Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

January 21

A vehicle was towed from Robinette Drive after a written warning was issued for plates that expired in October 2017.

Erika J. Hall, 27, was arrested on a felony warrant through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for escape. She was taken to the county jail.

January 22

The Animal Resource Center reported than an unknown subject entered the facility and stole a pit bull by removing it from a kennel and then lifting it over a fence in the outside play area. The male then fled with the dog. The investigation continues.

A resident on S. Dixie Drive reported that her ex-boyfriend assaulted her after staying with her for a few days. The investigation continues.

Joanne Crespi was arrested on a felony warrant for felony after police responded to an address on Stoneysprings Road on the report of a disorderly conduct. She was taken to the county jail.

After police responded to the Knights Inn on a large group of disorderly subjects, Kegan Thomas was arrested on a warrant out of Dayton Municipal Court on an original charge of driving under suspension. He was taken to the county jail.

January 23

A resident on Winding Hollow Trail reported a bottle of prescription medication was stolen from her kitchen cabinet. There are no known suspects. The investigation continues.

Timothy A. Tuano, 48, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas court related to an OVI case after police responded to an address on N. Dixie on a suspicious person report. He was also charged with disorderly conduct/intoxication.

January 24

A known juvenile was entered as a runaway after being dropped off at school and not returning home nor returning to school the following day. Charges are pending against the juvenile for being unruly.

Christopher Jurgens was arrested for violating a protection order after approaching the protected party at her workplace. He was taken to the county jail.

An eight year old juvenile was arrested for domestic violence against his mother and grandmother. He was taken to the juvenile detention center.

Vandalia police assisted an Ohio State Trooper with an intoxilyzer test. Tiffani Short of Englewood tested .186 BAC and was released to a sober friend.

January 25

A vehicle was towed and the driver cited after a traffic stop on Stop Eight Road for speeding. The vehicle did not have license plates on the car.

A Vandalia officer assisted the Bulk Currency Task Force in taking Stacy J. Keaton, 34, of Dayton, and Tyler J. Mentel, 23, of Dayton, in custody at the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue.

Donald Jones was issued a summons for public intoxication after officers were called to Waffle House on the report of a patron refusing to pay his bill. Jones paid his bill and was transported to Gateway men’s shelter and trespassed from the Waffle House.

January 26

A resident on Woodland Meadows Dr. reported that an unknown person opened two utilities accounts in her name in Virginia. Both accounts were in collection. The investigation continues.

Smedley Chevrolet reported wheels and tires removed from a vehicle on their lot. The investigation continues.

A resident came to the police department about a phone she found and its content from her juvenile daughter. The investigation continues.

A father reported his juvenile daughter had taken nude video and nude pictures of herself and sent them to five students at Vandalia-Butler High School. The investigation continues.

Vandalia police assisted an Ohio State Trooper with an intoxilyzer test. Daniel M. Best of Huber Heights tested .143 BAC and was released to a sober friend.

January 27

A female was transported to Grandview Hospital on an emergency admission after officers responded to an address on Kirkwood Dr.

January 28

A resident on Buttercup Avenue reported several electronic items stolen from his garage. There are no known suspects. The investigation continues.

An employee of Waffle House reported that a customer left the restaurant without paying their bill. The investigation continues.

After a traffic stop for speeding the driver was found to be under two active suspensions along with several license plate confiscation orders for the vehicle. The driver was cited and released and the vehicle towed. The plates were confiscated and sent to the Ohio BMV.

Police responded to the Rite Aid for a disorderly customer inside the store. Justin Hill, 30, was found highly intoxicated and during a search a handgun was found. He was arrested for having a weapon under disability due to a previous felony conviction.

