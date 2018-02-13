Butler Township alters agreement with Dayton

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Trustees approved an amendment to its Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) contract with the City of Dayton at Monday’s meeting.

The change was part of reaching a service agreement with Dayton for emergency services on land that Dayton annexed in 2016. The parcel, east of the P&G distribution center, will be developed by a yet unnamed consumer goods manufacturer and is expected to create around 225 jobs.

Under the agreement, Butler Township will receive roughly one third of the 2.5 percent income tax revenue from the project instead of splitting one percent under the existing JEDD agreement.

Administrator Erika Vogel told the trustees that the arrangement should provide for significantly more revenue than the JEDD agreement which should cover the Township’s costs in providing emergency services. She said this was also an example of the good working relationship with Dayton and why, though the township preferred no land to be annexed, it was better to be annexed by Dayton versus the City of Union.

In other action, the trustees authorized Police Chief John Porter to enter into an agreement with Image Werx for advertising and promotional services at a cost not to exceed $7,250.

Trustees also approved a proclamation honoring former Vandalia-Butler Board of Education President Bruce Sucher for being this year’s recipient of the Distinguished Service Award.

“Bruce Sucher’s lifetime of public service and selfless leadership should be recognized and emulated by all members of the community and the Trustees desire to express their appreciation,” the proclamation read.

Sucher, who died suddenly in March, will be awarded the DSA on Feb. 22.

The trustees proclaimed the week of March 4-10, 2018 as Bruce Sucher Week in the township.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_TownshipLogo.jpeg

Trustees declare March 4-10 Bruce Sucher Week

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.