Dance teams compete at Showcase of Stars

COLUMBUS — The dance teams of Dance Expressions, including the Tiny Expressions, Mini Expressions, Vantasia, Butler Kickline & Senior Expressions, recently performed at the 2018 Miss Showcase of Stars Pageant at the Vern Riffe Theater in Columbus.

Finalists

Primary Division – (Classic level) Addison Caldwell, Fable Walton, (Select level) Hayden Farst, Paige Gallup, Alyssa Holderman

Elementary Division – (Classic level) Emma Cox, Taylor Harris, Mayci Minnich, Alyssa Stratman (Select level) Reagan Downey, Annabel Lozan, Kiersten McBride

Junior Division – (Classic level) Makayla Hopper, Heather McBride, Maritza Scott (Select level) Haleigh Gross, Sydney Lawler, Taryn Smith,

Senior Division – (Classic level) Makenize Detrick, Emily Ringo (Select level) Avery Gunderson

Special Awards

Super Showmanship – Zoey Grimes

Most Entertaining – Simora Singleton

Best Technique – Avery Gunderson

Miss Congeniality – Addison Caldwell & Emily Ringo

Gown Awards – Mayci Minnich & Taylor Harris (Elementary), Heather McBride & Taryn Smith (Junior)

Highest Compulsory – Avery Gunderson

Court members

Primary (Classic level) first Runner-up Fable Walton (Select level) third Runner-up Hayden Farst, first Runner-up Alyssa Holderman 2018 Primary Miss Showcase of Stars Paige Gallup

Elementary (Classic level) fourth Runner-up Taylor Harris, second Runner-up Mayci Minnich (Select level) fourth Runner-up Kiersten McBride, third Runner-up Reagan Downey

Junior (Classic level) third Runner-up Maritza Scott, second Runner-up Heather McBride (Select level) fourth Runner-up Sydney Lawler, first Runner-up Taryn Smith

Senio (Classic level) fourth Runner-up Emily Ringo (Select level) 2018 Senior Miss Showcase of Stars Queen Avery Gunderson

The dance teams of Dance Expressions, including the Tiny Expressions, Mini Expressions, Vantasia, Butler Kickline & Senior Expressions, recently performed at the 2018 Miss Showcase of Stars Pageant at the Vern Riffe Theater in Columbus.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Pageant.jpeg The dance teams of Dance Expressions, including the Tiny Expressions, Mini Expressions, Vantasia, Butler Kickline & Senior Expressions, recently performed at the 2018 Miss Showcase of Stars Pageant at the Vern Riffe Theater in Columbus. Contributed photo

Avery Gunderson (left) was named 2018 Senior Miss Showcase of Stars Queen and Paige Gallup was named 2018 Primary Miss Showcase of Stars Paige Gallup at the Showcase of Stars Pageant in Columbus.