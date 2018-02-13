Posted on by

Morton students serve others


Morton Middle School YSA students recently volunteered at the House of Bread. Pictured back row, left to right, Addison Williams, Naiya Escalante, Abby Plsek, Emily Ledbetter, Lilian Seldon, Mitchell Thomas, Advisor Megan Reinhart; front row, Bryce Day, Haley Romine, and Lauren Randolph.


Contributed photo

Morton Middle School YSA students recently volunteered at the House of Bread. Pictured back row, left to right, Addison Williams, Naiya Escalante, Abby Plsek, Emily Ledbetter, Lilian Seldon, Mitchell Thomas, Advisor Megan Reinhart; front row, Bryce Day, Haley Romine, and Lauren Randolph.

Morton Middle School YSA students recently volunteered at the House of Bread. Pictured back row, left to right, Addison Williams, Naiya Escalante, Abby Plsek, Emily Ledbetter, Lilian Seldon, Mitchell Thomas, Advisor Megan Reinhart; front row, Bryce Day, Haley Romine, and Lauren Randolph.
http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_MortonYSA.jpegMorton Middle School YSA students recently volunteered at the House of Bread. Pictured back row, left to right, Addison Williams, Naiya Escalante, Abby Plsek, Emily Ledbetter, Lilian Seldon, Mitchell Thomas, Advisor Megan Reinhart; front row, Bryce Day, Haley Romine, and Lauren Randolph. Contributed photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:56 pm |    

Three indicted for Walmart robbery

Three indicted for Walmart robbery
1:44 pm
Updated: 2:41 pm. |    

O’Leary, Shumaker discuss possibility of Butler withdrawing from GWOC, forming new league

O’Leary, Shumaker discuss possibility of Butler withdrawing from GWOC, forming new league
9:58 pm |    

Butler wins 2 OT thriller at Versailles

Butler wins 2 OT thriller at Versailles