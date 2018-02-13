Morton students serve others

Morton Middle School YSA students recently volunteered at the House of Bread. Pictured back row, left to right, Addison Williams, Naiya Escalante, Abby Plsek, Emily Ledbetter, Lilian Seldon, Mitchell Thomas, Advisor Megan Reinhart; front row, Bryce Day, Haley Romine, and Lauren Randolph.

