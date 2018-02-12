Three indicted for Walmart robbery

BUTLER TWP. — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Friday that three suspects have been indicted in connection to a robbery at the Walmart on York Commons Drive.

Jamal M. Gay, 21, Tyvon Allen Lewis Mansell, 20, and Ronald Anthony Stone, 18, have each been indicted on one county of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The robbery occurred in the parking lot of Walmart in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 30 when one of the suspects wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt approached the victim at her vehicle after she had loaded purchases. The suspect took out a gun, held it to her head, and demanded money.

After taking the money, the suspect got into a waiting vehicle described as a black SUV/Jeep type vehicle. Police were able to identify the suspects after distributing photos to media outlets and posting them on social media.

“This victim feared for her life when these three defendants terrorized her by holding a gun to her head and robbing her,” said Heck. “Citizens have the right to do their shopping and not have to worry about being held up at gunpoint by criminals.”

Stone remained in the Montgomery County Jail with a $50,000 bond while Mansell is also in custody with bond set at $25,000. Gay posted bond and was placed on electronic home detention.

Gay http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Gay-1.jpg Gay MCSO Photo Mansell http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Mansell-1.jpg Mansell MCSO Photo Stone http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Stone-1.jpg Stone MCSO Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

