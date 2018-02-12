PSA Airlines visits Helke

VANDALIA — Employees of PSA Airlines visited Helke Elementary School third graders last week as part of the school’s Career Connections Program.

Pilot Scott Spires, Flight Attendant Darcy Drago, Mechanic Jordan Letner, and Customer Service Program Manager Chad Eshelman spoke to students about various careers at the airline.

“PSA airlines commitment to helping children learn about a variety of careers was evident with the amount of staff they brought to Helke,” said one third gradeteacher. “Each employee brought a unique perspective and showed the students the high level of teamwork necessary to make a business run.”