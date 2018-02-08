Community Calendar

Parade entries being taken

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce is accepting registrations for the 2018 Air Show Parade which will be held on Friday, June 22 rain or shine. Placement in the parade is based on the order in which registration is received. Forms can be found on the Chamber website.

Registration must be received by May 1. For more information, call the Chamber at 898-5351.

Morning with the Snow Sisters

VANDALIA — Hear ye, hear ye! All princesses should arrive in their royal costumes and join Anna & Elsa for a morning of fun! The Snow Sisters will teach little princesses how to wave, curtsy, pose and dance. They will also sing special Frozen Songs with the little princesses. Cupcakes and juice will be served. This program is for children ages 2 to 6 years old. The cost is $12 Resident / VRC Member and $15 Non-Resident. This event will be held on Saturday, February 17 from 10:00-11:30am at the Vandalia Senior Center. Participants must register by Wednesday, February 15.

Oktoberfest seeking arts & crafts vendors

VANDALIA — The 42nd Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for September 7-8, 2018 at the Vandalia Sports Complex. The Oktoberfest is seeking arts & crafts vendors. Those interested in a booth can visit www.vandaliasistercities.org or email vofcrafts@gmail.com.

Oktoberfest seeking sponsors

VANDALIA — The 42nd Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for September 7-8, 2018 at the Vandalia Sports Complex. Organizers are seeking sponsors. If interested contact Tracy Schaffner by email at rschaffner1@woh.rr.com or Paula Gibbs-Licher at pjgibbs@gmail.com.

Yoga workshop slated

VANDALIA — Join yoga instructors Kimberly Pennington and Whitney Vickers as they dive deep into the fundamentals of the yoga practice. Whether individuals are brand new to the mat or are seasoned practitioners in need of a refresher course, this workshop is open to everyone. The workshop will highlight yoga philosophy and history followed by a yoga flow sequence using the core values of the yoga tradition. It is slated for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at The Studio Fitness, 698 W National Rd. Studio members pay $25, while non-studio members pay $30 to participate. Mats and equipment are included at no additional cost. Payment must be made by Friday, Feb. 2 to The Studio Fitness in person, via phone 937-689-7572, or via PayPal: PayPal.me/TheStudioFitness.

RefineUs Marriage conference at Ginghamsburg

TIPP CITY — Justin and Trisha Davis, founders of RefineUs Ministries, are bringing their dynamic marriage conference to Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S County Rd 25A in Tipp City, on Friday and Saturday, February 9 and 10. The couple has been featured on shows such as Focus on the Family, Family Life Today and other nationally syndicated programs and at conferences like Catalyst.

They know all too well the dangers of settling for an ordinary marriage. Their own failure to recognize the warning signs almost resulted in the end of their marriage, their family and their ministry. Through powerful, engaging stories with disarming transparency, they give a glimpse into the slow fade that plagues so many marriages, as well as give couples tangible ways to obtain the extraordinary marriage that they hoped for from the very beginning.

Details and registration at refineus.eventbrite.com. Questions? Contact Jody at jwilloughby@ginghamsburg.org.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information.

Vandalia Toastmasters meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — Would you like to be a better speaker and a more effective leader? Vandalia Toastmasters provides a mutually supportive and positive learning environment where you have the opportunity to develop and practice communication and leadership skills. The club meets at 7:00 on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Vandalia Justice Center at 245 James Bohanan Dr., Vandalia OH, 54377. phone: 937-656-2524. Guest are welcome.

Mothers groups meet in Vandalia

VANDALIA — MOPS and MOMS Next meetings offer community and mothering support to mothers of children age birth through six. MOPS and MOMS Next meetings are held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vandalia (122 W. National Rd. in Vandalia next to Rite Aid) on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of each month from 6 – 8:15 p.m. Childcare is provided (please RSVP prior to attending to ensure enough childcare workers are available). Every mother is welcomed (working, stay-at-home, married, single, and expectant moms). For more information call Kim LaBianco at 454-9430 or send an e-mail to mopsstjohns@gmail.com.

