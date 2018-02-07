Senior Center celebrates January birthdays

The Vandalia Senior Center recently celebrated January birthdays with a cake provided by Crossroads Rehab. Pictured front row, left to right, are Julie Phillips, Ginny Erbaugh, Jim Huden, Pat Durig, Bev Williams; back row, left to right, Jack Shirley, Gayle Woodward, Linda Ullery, and Glen Mason.
