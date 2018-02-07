Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

January 21

Days Inn, no charge, dispatched to Days Inn, room 208, on a 911 investigation. I spoke to both parties in the room. Both said they were in a verbal argument, but were fine now. Both denied any violence or threats, and there was no evidence of an offense. The female said she did not mean to call 911, and was trying to call another number.

Frost Road @ Hidden Hollow, OVI, dispatched to Frost Road on the report of a single car accident.

January 22

Red Roof Inn, possession of drugs, while attempting to serve warrant subject had on her person suspected methamphetamine.

N. Dixie Drive, theft without consent, a subject entered the hardware store and selected the drill/driver set, which he attempted to purchase using two separate credit cards. When the cards were declined, the suspect grabbed the drill and ran out of the business without paying. The suspect entered the driver side of a black Buick Regal and was last seen traveling south on N. Dixie Drive.

Walmart, theft, dispatched to Walmart on a report of a shop lifter in custody. Upon arrival, I spoke to Cody Sanders, who advised that the suspect, who was identified as Christopher D. Bolner, took merchandise passed the last point of sale without paying for it. Bolner was arrested for theft. He was later released at the scene and issued a summons with a court date.

January 23

Old Springfield Road, no offense listed, Business sent checks to J.P. Morgan Chase bank box, located at 29951 Network Place in Chicago, Illinois in lieu of the correct bank box located at 29551 Network Place. The business was unable to identify the wrongfully receiving business in order to obtain a refund.

Speedway, theft, A male subject walked into Speedway and into the Beer cave, where he picked up a case of Milwaukee Best Ice and proceeded to exit the store without paying for the merchandise. The male subject left in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

January 24

Wild Cherry, theft of motor vehicle, A vehicle that had been parked in driveway was taken sometime in the early morning hours by an unknown subject.

Meeker Road, burglary, unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter a residence by force. No entry was accomplished.

Walmart, theft, Walmart Loss Prevention had female detained for shop lifting. Female adult arrested for petty theft and released on summons.

Frederick Pike, no offense listed, Stolen vehicle located in parking lot of Stillwater church, recovered by Sandy’s towing.

January 25

Meeker Road, domestic violence, Boyfriend and girlfriend argument, male struck female multiple times causing injuries, took her car keys and cell phone. She took off on foot and he left in her vehicle.

Golden Corral, criminal simulation, Business received counterfeit $20 bill during the course of the day’s business. Business did not know when the bill came in or who tendered it. The bill was seized.

Maxton Road, theft, unknown suspect took multiple tool from unlocked storage compartment on a truck parked in a motel parking lot.

January 26

Walmart, unauthorized use of property, Owner of vehicle entered into Walmart to shop. Suspect entered into unlocked to steal items. suspect departed as owner returned. Suspect located and identified. Summoned into VMC for unauthorized use of property.

W. National Road @ Aullwood Road, no offense listed, A Metro Parks Police Officer encountered a distraught motorist who had pulled off of the roadway on Aullwood Road near U.S. 40. The Metro Parks Officer called Butlter Township Police for assistance. The motorist’s Ohio Driver License was seized on behalf of the registrar.

January 27

Peters Pike, OVI, Investigation reveals that a driver was involved in a single car crash at 6968 Peters Pike. The driver was found to be intoxicated, and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Walmart, no offense listed, On this date, Officer Hayslip and I were dispatched to Walmart to meet with an irate custom that was not happy with Walmart’s services.

Walmart, theft, Investigation reveals that suspects removed and concealed merchandise and attempted to leave the store without paying passing the last point of sale.

Honeycutt, alcohol under age 21, Investigation revealed that a suspect, who was under 21 years of age, was found intoxicated on the sidewalk on Honeycutt Circle. The suspect was arrested.

Persons charged or arrested

Cody JC Rowlands, 25, failure to control, OVI

Felisha M. Evans, 30, drug possession, warrant arrest for probation violation

Patrick S. R. Cooley, 24, probation violation

Albert E. Hudgins, 46, theft without consent

Christopher D. Bolner, 41, theft without consent

Ashley T. Davidson, 27, theft

Eric L. Wiggins, 46, domestic violence

Perry M. Handschuh, 28, warrant arrest for domestic violence

Jacob E. Sult, 20, OVI

Mark T. Reid, 37, possession of cocaine

Stephanie N. Miller, 32, warrant for OVI

Amy L. Dempsey, 51, unauthorized use of property

Amy F. Hill, 44, contributing to delinquency of a child, theft

Juvenile arrest, theft

Devon M. Shorter, 20, prohibitions on alcohol under age 21

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

