Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

January 12

A mother came to the police department to report her 16-year old son as a runaway. The child was entered into LEADS/NCIC as a runaway.

A complainant reported that the money order she placed in a drop box for rent at the Timberlake Apartments. She attempted to stop payment but it had already been cashed at an unknown location. The investigation continues.

January 13

Denver Staten was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County for non-support of dependents. Custody was transferred to a Miami County Deputy Sheriff.

A juvenile male was charged with criminal mischief after admitting to spraying a fire extinguisher inside the guest laundry room at the Airport Inn. He was released to his father.

January 14

Police responded to an address on S. Dixie Dr. on the report of a break in of a detached garage. The investigation continues.

After responding on a suspicious vehicle call on Webster St. police had a vehicle towed that was stuck. None of the people trying to free the vehicle were the registered owner. The vehicle was entered as an unreported stolen vehicle.

January 15

A driver reported an unknown semi struck his mirror at the Flying J Travel Plaza. The investigation continues.

An unknown suspect drove a vehicle onto private property and got it stuck in the mud. There is a posted no trespassing sign next to the truck. The investigation continues.

Police responded to an address on Skyview Dr. on the report of a burglary. The homeowner listed the previous renter as a possible suspect. The investigation continues.

Amanda Miller was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County for possession of narcotic equipment. Possible drugs were found subsequent to the arrest. She was transported to the county jail with possible drug possession charges pending.

January 16

A driver backed into a light pole at the Animal Resource Center. After obtaining a dog license, he left. The ARC provided info to police. The investigation continues.

A complainant on Peters Pike reported that his bicycle was stolen from his front yard. The investigation continues.

A vehicle was towed on Brindlestone Dr. that had expired plates since July 2017 and violated the 48 hour parking ordinance.

A complainant reported that a vehicle struck his vehicle at Bunkers Bar and Grill. The investigation continues.

January 17

Daniel Ward was arrested for violating a protective order after a concerned individual contacted police. He was transported to the county jail.

A vehicle was towed from Ronald St that had plates expire in October 2017. A warning had been left on the vehicle previously.

January 18

A juvenile female was arrested for domestic violence after an incident involving her mother. She was transported to the juvenile detention center.

Keith Marsh was arrested on two counts of domestic violence after an incident involving his roommates on Skyview Dr. He was taken to the county jail.

A resident on Halifax Dr. reported that three guns were stolen from his residence, possibly by an ex-girlfriend. The investigation continues.

January 19

A resident on Buttercup Ave. reported that a known subject broke into her residence. The investigation continues.

Amy K. Damron was arrested for domestic violence by threats after an incident involving a relative.

January 20

Two individuals were wrestling at an address on Wilksford Court. The wrestling got out of control and resulted in a fight. The investigation continues.

Gerald H. Orr was issued a summons for disorderly conduct/intoxication after he was found working on Kenbrook Drive. He was released to a sober friend.

Unknown subjects attempted to enter a house on Long St. that was under repair. Entry was not gained. The investigation continues.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

