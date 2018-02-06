Vandalia to purchase street sweeper

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia will have a new street sweeper keeping streets clean this summer.

City Council approved the purchase of an Elgin Crosswind STS through the State of Ohio Cooperative Purchasing Program at a cost of $231,682.10. That cost includes a $10,000 trade-in for the city’s 2007 street sweeper being replaced.

The council also re-appointed Connie Woods and Frank Keish to the Local Board of Tax Review. Their appointment fills two of the three positions on the board. The third seat is currently vacant.

The Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler was approved to receive a donation of $15,000 for maintenance related projects on the Society’s grounds. The donation also includes an annual Business/Organization membership for the city.

Council authorized City Manager Jon Crusey to enter into an agreement with Montgomery County for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of $10,000 to be used for handicap accessible sidewalk ramps. The grant will be used in the area bounded by National Road to the north; East Alkaline Springs/Hertlein Lane to the south; Helke Road to the east; and Peters Pike to the west.

In other action, council:

Approved the renewal of an agreement with Pace Analytical Services for bacteria testing of the city’s drinking water;

Approved a bid to rehab two wells at Cassel Hills Golf Course at a cost of $29,800 to Moody’s of Dayton, Inc.

Authorized Crusey to enter into a two-year agreement with AT&T for internet services at a cost of $1,044.85 per month. The contract is about $3,100 per year less than the previous agreement.

The Vandalia City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. A study session will be held immediately prior to the meeting at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.

The City of Vandalia will purchase a street sweeper similar to this one at a cost of $231,682.10. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Crosswind.jpg The City of Vandalia will purchase a street sweeper similar to this one at a cost of $231,682.10. Photo courtesy ElginSweeper.com

