Helke students win MobyMax contest


Congratulations to Helke first graders for placing in the top three for the weekly Mobymax Science/Social Studies challenge last week. This contest was nationwide. The first place winner won a $15.00 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card and the teacher won a $25.00 gift card which will be used to purchase donuts for the entire class. Pictured are first place winner Charlie Guy, second place Axel Evans, and third place Jaxon Bishop.


Contributed photo

