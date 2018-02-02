Butler Township Police arrest 3 for Walmart robbery

BUTLER TWP. — Butler Township Police have announced that three suspects are in custody related to an an aggravated robbery that occurred at the Walmart on York Commons Drive in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Ronald Anthony Stone, Jr., 18, of Dayton, Tyvon Allen Mansell, 20, of Dayton, and Jamal Maleek Gay, 21, also of Dayton are all in custody at the Montgomery County Jail. Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said the men are expected to be arraigned in Vandalia Municipal Court on Monday, Feb. 5.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. when one of the suspects wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt approached the victim at her vehicle after she had loaded purchases. The suspect took out a gun and demanded money.

After taking the money, the suspect got into a waiting vehicle described as a black SUV/Jeep type vehicle.

