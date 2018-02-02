Piqua swimmers compete in GWOC finals; Bradford powerlifters take fourth

Staff Reports

TROTWOOD — Three Piqua swimmers and a relay team competed in the GWOC swimming finals Thursday at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Meredith Karn finished eighth in the 100 butterfly, 1:03.95; and 15th in the 200 freestyle, 2:08.62.

Colleen Cox finished ninth in the 50 freestyle, 26.10; and 11th in the 100 freestyle, 58.22.

Julia Anderson finished 13th in the 100 backstroke, 1:05.33; and 14th in the 200 IM, 2:25.63.

Those three teamed with Gracie Clark to finish ninth in the 400 freestyle relay, 4:05.35.

POWERLIFTING

Bradford teams

finish fourth

SPRINGFIELD – The Bradford boys and girls powerlifting teams both placed fourth on Saturday at Kenton Ridge.

Ethan Saunders won the underclassmen boys 125 pound division.

Corey Cotrell in the underclassmen boys 210 pound division, Hannah Stine in the underclassmen girls 125 pound division, Erica Gaynor in the underclassmen girls 135 pound division, Courtney Monnin in the underclassmen girls 155 pound division and Hailee Baker in the underclassmen girls 185 pound division all placed second.

Aliviyah Boggs in the underclassmen girls 135 pound division, Kirsten Kitts in the underclassmen girls 155 pound division, Kyle Kissinger in the underclassmen boys 135 pound division, Dylan Mitchell in the underclassmen boys 155 pound division, Larkin Painter in the underclassmen boys 175 pound division, Dane Shelton in the underclassmen boys 185 pound division and Hunter Penkal in the upperclassmen boys 185 pound division each finished third.

Jennifer Wolf in the underclassmen girls unlimited division, Ethan Reed in the underclassmen boys 210 pound division and Jacob McQuinn in the upperclassmen boys unlimited division each finished fourth.

Shawn Jones finished fifth in the underclassmen boys 250 pound division.

Nate Fries in the upperclassmen boys 135 pound division, Keaton Mead in the underclassmen boys 145 pound division, Jordan Shellenbarger in the upperclassmen boys 155 pound division, Jerrod Shellenbarger in the underclassmen boys 165 pound division, Clayton Layman in the upperclassmen boys 175 pound division and Jarrett Boggs in the upperclassmen 250 pound division each finished sixth.

The Bradford powerlifting team will compete on Saturday at Kenton High School.