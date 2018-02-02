Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Kris Mellinger | for the Daily Call

Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow this morning at Gobler’s Knob in Pennsylvania, indicating six more weeks of winter ahead. An estimated 30,000 people braved 14 degree temperatures to witness Phil’s prediction.

Officials atop Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, PA announce that Punxsutawney Phil did, indeed, see his shadow this morning, before returning to his den for six more weeks of sleep .. and six mosre weeks of winter.