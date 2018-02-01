Council clears way for equipment rental business

VANDALIA — A vote by the Vandalia City Council during a special meeting on Thursday has cleared the way for the Dayton Equipment Depot to relocate from Fairborn into the former Westwind Limousine building at 2720 W. National Road.

Council voted 6-0 to approve a text amendments to the Highway Business Zoning District to allow the rental of light equipment. Council Member Dave Gerhard was absent from the meeting.

The ordinance containing the text amendments passed a first reading on Thursday and a second reading will likely be considered at council’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 5.

The city’s Planning Commission voted to recommend that council approve equipment rental as a Conditional Use as opposed to a Principal Use on Wednesday.

Equipment Depot will be required to apply for a conditional use permit and abide by regulations approved in the text amendments. These include:

Not being adjacent to a residential district

Lot size must be at least 3 acres

Outdoor display areas for equipment must be in the rear of the building and not in areas intended for traffic or pedistrians

Outdoor equipment must be displayed on a hard surface, not gravel

Outdoor display area must be enclosed by a 6-foot high fence

The site plan must be submitted for review as part of the Conditional Use process

Those regulations were determined by consulting with what other municipalities currently require as well as existing regulations in the city.

Equipment Depot to move into vacant building on W. National Road

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

