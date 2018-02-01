Abbey Credit Union Pays it Forward

Abbey Credit Union presented a check in the amount of $17,000 to Butler High School toward the score and video board at Memorial Stadium as part of the credit union’s Pay it Forward campaign. Pictured left to right are Assistant Principal Ryan Williamson, Principal Tom Luebbe, Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker, Abbey Branch Manager Mallerie Norman, Abbey Vice President of Community and Business Development Blanca Ortiz, and Curtis Ropp of Side Effects.

Abbey Credit Union presented a check in the amount of $17,000 to Butler High School toward the score and video board at Memorial Stadium as part of the credit union’s Pay it Forward campaign. Pictured left to right are Assistant Principal Ryan Williamson, Principal Tom Luebbe, Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker, Abbey Branch Manager Mallerie Norman, Abbey Vice President of Community and Business Development Blanca Ortiz, and Curtis Ropp of Side Effects. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/02/web1_Abbey.jpg Abbey Credit Union presented a check in the amount of $17,000 to Butler High School toward the score and video board at Memorial Stadium as part of the credit union’s Pay it Forward campaign. Pictured left to right are Assistant Principal Ryan Williamson, Principal Tom Luebbe, Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker, Abbey Branch Manager Mallerie Norman, Abbey Vice President of Community and Business Development Blanca Ortiz, and Curtis Ropp of Side Effects.