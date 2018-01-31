Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

January 5

Amanda Jarrell was arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for smuggling drugs of abuse. She was taken to the county jail.

After checking vehicle registrations at the Super 8 Motel, an officer located a stolen vehicle. After investigation, Shawn Edwards was arrested on two probation violation warrants out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court and also charged him with obstructing official business. He was taken to the county jail.

January 6

Jack Whitmer was arrested on a no bond bench warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear on an OVI charge. He was taken to the county jail.

A vehicle parked in front of Marview Ave. was towed due to plates expiring in May, 2017. No further action required.

January 7

A vehicle was towed and the license plates confiscated per BMV order when it was parked on Halifax Dr.

After a traffic stop for an equipment violation, the driver was identified as having a suspended license. Bryan Smith was cited for a suspended license and Monica Smith was charged with wrongful entrustment as she has been warned multiple times previously. The vehicle was towed.

Gretchen Miller, 45, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County. Custody of Miller was transferred to a Butler Township Police Officer.

A 14-year old juvenile was charged with being unruly after leaving home without permission and refusing to come home.

Vandalia police responded to the area of Little York and Poe Avenue to stand by during a Butler Township Police stop. Police witnessed an escape attempt before a female suspect was apprehended after a short pursuit. No further action required.

Police were dispatched to the area of Webster St. and Park Center on the report of a car vs. deer accident. The deer was euthanized and released to a person on the deer call list. No further action required.

January 8

Marcus Roman was arrested for menacing after an argument at the Knights Inn. He was trespassed from the property and issued a summons to appear in court.

An officer responded to a complaint about a shed being broken into. The investigation continues.

Two Men and a Truck reported that one of their trucks had the catalytic converter and muffler stolen over the weekend. The investigation continues.

January 9

Police collected three counterfeit $20 bills from the Knights Inn on Poe Ave. A known subject attempted to pass the counterfeit bills as payment for a room. The investigation continues.

Police discovered a stolen vehicle parked at the Knights Inn. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen out of Miami County and was towed.

A complainant on Continental Court reported that someone accessed his personal information on his cell phone to make a fraudulent purchase. The investigation continues.

Andrew Dankworth was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to comply with probation on an original charge of OVI. He was taken to the county jail.

Police responded at the department headquarters on the report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was entered into LEADS as a missing/runaway.

Officers responded to the Super 8 Motel on E. National Road on the report of a possible missing juvenile walking on E. National Road. She was found to be an entered missing juvenile out of Dayton. She was transported to Buckeye Harley Davidson and transferred to a Dayton Police Officer.

A Complainant of Arch City Realty Group on Skyview Dr. reported the theft of a dump trailer. The investigation continues.

January 10

A female came to the police department to report she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather from the ages of 12-15. The investigation continues.

January 11

Police responded to Johnson Electric on the report of an employee who left their debit card at the business overnight and an unauthorized charge appearing on her bank account. The investigation continues.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Police-logo-4.jpeg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.