Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

January 14

Dog Leg Road, OVI, officer dispatched to a single vehicle non-injury crash. The driver was found to be OVI and was arrested.

Speedway, theft, Suspect entered the Speedway, entered the Beer Cave and left with 2 cases of Bud Light beer, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise.

Benchwood Road, drug possession, Traffic stop for a stop sign violation. Driver was DUS. A consensual search of her purse yield a baggie of methamphetamine.

Little York @ North Dixie, no offense listed, Traffic stop for white light from rear. The odor of marijuana was detected and the driver handed over a Crown Royal bag with marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia inside. The items were taken for destruction. The driver was given a verbal warning for the equipment violation.

January 15

Walmart, theft without consent, suspects selected several expensive items, and left without paying for them. A witness in the parking lot noticed the male suspect exit the garden center doors with a blue tote in hand. The suspect loaded the tote into a red truck, and they both fled the area. The witness took note of the license plate number and reported it to Walmart management.

Walmart, drug possession, 2 subjects believed to be passed out in vehicle, woke them up, heroin found in glove box.

January 16

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to Walmart on a person in custody for shoplifting.

Meadow Green, burglary, Home health care provider entered into client’s home to provide care. At the end of her shift, provider noticed her car keys were missing. A subsequent search of her vehicle found that her purse was also missing. Car keys and purse were found the next day in a location the provider had previously searched.

Motel 6, no offense listed, Responded to Motel 6 for a recovered stolen vehicle. The vehicle was reported as stolen on January 14, 2018, through the Dayton Police Department.

January 17

Deerfield, domestic violence, Domestic violence by threats, son threatened father.

January 19

Commerce Center Drive @ York Commons, drug paraphernalia, Investigation reveals that a driver was stopped for failing to use turn signals within 100 feet of the turn. After a K9 alert on the vehicle, the driver was found to possess drug abuse instruments ,and drug paraphernalia, inside the vehicle.

Days Inn, heroin possession, Investigation reveals that during a follow-up to a trespass/narcotics investigation at the Days Inn, a suspect was found unconscious, overdosed in the room. The suspect was found to be in possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and drug abuse instruments, as well as 2 warrants for their arrest.

Police headquarters, theft without consent, Investigation reveals that a previous employee of the victim, had cashed checks by forging information on the checks.

Walmart, drug possession, On this date I observed a suspicious subject in the lot of Walmart, walking up to another person in the lot. The subject, identified as Justin Hamilton, then walked around the lot a few minutes and got into a dark colored four door vehicle. After running the registration to the vehicle, it did come back stolen. When the Hamilton got out of the vehicle, I could see in his hooded sweat shirt, what appeared to be xanax bars. He was arrested for possession of drugs and transported to the county jail.

Walmart, theft, Investigation reveals that unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle, parked at Walmart, between 0700 hours and 2100 hours on 1-19-18. The suspect(s) removed a cordless drill, without permission.

January 20

Speedway, improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle, Investigation reveals that a suspect was found in a parked, running vehicle, in the lot of Speedway. The suspect was found passed out in the driver’s side. He was found to be intoxicated, and in possession of a loaded 9mm firearm, and ammunition, inside the vehicle.

Frederick Pike, no offense listed, Reportee requested a incident report be completed for harassment from her ex boyfriend.

Persons charged or arrested

David T. Voge, 28, failure to control, OVI

Jessica L. Barrett, 31, drug paraphernalia, drug possession, marijuana possession

Kristopher B. Chestnut, 36, warrant for driving under suspension

Daniel L. Parrish, 31, theft

Gregory M. Smith, 43, drug possession, warrant for failure to appear, theft

James W. Perkins, 21, domestic violence

Everett L. Miller, 66. drug paraphernalia, failure to signal,. possession of drug abuse instruments

Tracy L. Truesdale, 41, possession of heroin, warrant for drug paraphernalia, warrant for unauthorized use of property

Gary M. Morris, 29, warrant for driving under suspension

Brandie N. Justice, 23, drug possession

Justin E. Hamilton, 38, drug possession

James I. Allen,. 38, warrant for possession of drug abuse instruments

Logan M. Bourne, 24, OVI physical control, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

