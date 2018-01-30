Butler Township Police seek 2 robbery suspects

BUTLER TWP. — Butler Township Police are looking for two suspects in an aggravated robbery that occurred at the Walmart on York Commons Drive early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. when one of the suspects wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt approached the victim at her vehicle after she had loaded purchases. The suspect took out a gun and demanded money.
After taking the money, the suspect got into a waiting vehicle described as a black SUV/Jeep type vehicle.
The first suspect is described as a black male, around 20 years of age, approximately 5’6” tall with a medium build with a short afro-style hair cut. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and pants along with red shoes.
The second suspect who was waiting in the vehicle is described as a black male, in his late teens or early 20’s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes or boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Butler Township Police Department at 937- 890-2671 or to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 222- STOP (7867) or through the Crime Stoppers website or app by going to www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.