Butler Township Police seek 2 robbery suspects

BUTLER TWP. — Butler Township Police are looking for two suspects in an aggravated robbery that occurred at the Walmart on York Commons Drive early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. when one of the suspects wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt approached the victim at her vehicle after she had loaded purchases. The suspect took out a gun and demanded money.

After taking the money, the suspect got into a waiting vehicle described as a black SUV/Jeep type vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a black male, around 20 years of age, approximately 5’6” tall with a medium build with a short afro-style hair cut. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and pants along with red shoes.

The second suspect who was waiting in the vehicle is described as a black male, in his late teens or early 20’s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes or boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Butler Township Police Department at 937- 890-2671 or to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 222- STOP (7867) or through the Crime Stoppers website or app by going to www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

Butler Township Police are seeking these two suspects in connection to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart on York Commons early Tuesday morning. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_ROBBERY2.jpg Butler Township Police are seeking these two suspects in connection to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart on York Commons early Tuesday morning. BTPD Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

