Sucher to receive Distinguished Service Award

VANDALIA — The Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award (DSA) is an honor recognizing a lifetime of service to the Vandalia-Butler community, and this year’s honoree is Bruce Sucher, a man who served the community for over 40 years.

Sucher was chosen from a pool of seven nominees by a committee of Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. He will be honored at the conclusion of the Chamber Awards Banquet on Tuesday, Feb, 20.

“This is a crowning achievement for Bruce and his family,” said Chamber President/CEO Will Roberts. “Bruce meant so many things to so many different people in the community.

Sucher first made his mark on the community when he was hired as a Vandalia Police Officer in 1976.

In 1981, Sucher took a position as the Assistant to the City Manager. Three years later he moved back to the Division of Police as the Deputy Chief of Police. Just nine months later he was promoted to Police Chief, a position he held until being named the Police Chief/Acting City Manager in June, 1987. In 1988, Sucher was named the permanent City Manager and became Vandalia’s longest serving Manager before retiring in 2004.

During his tenure, the city saw remarkable growth. Sucher oversaw the construction of the Justice Center and the Recreation Center as well as a remodel of the current Municipal Building.

Long time friend Larry Taylor, co-owner of Beau Townsend Ford, said Sucher’s leadership was critical in completing those projects.

“I don’t believe we would have a Recreation Center if it wasn’t for Bruce,” said Taylor.

After being retired for almost a decade, Sucher decided to run for a seat on the Board of Education at a time when the school district was suffering from a crisis of confidence, levy failures, and multiple rounds of teacher layoffs.

Sucher was still serving – as President of the Vandalia-Butler Board of Education – when he passed away suddenly last March.

Sucher, along with new Superintendent Brad Neavin, led a remarkable turnaround.

“Bruce is the guy that when disaster struck he was the guy I bounced things off of. Now he’s gone, and I’m going to miss that,” Neavin said. “He was incredibly wise and touched a lot of lives.”

“His (Sucher) impact upon our community continues and will for years to come,” wrote Mayor Arlene Setzer in her recommendation letter. “His personal passion for the Vandalia community was his source going forward.”

In addition to Sucher, the nominees for the DSA were Donald & Sharla Keebaugh, Mary Kilsheimer, Helen Lawson, Robert C. Schaffner, Julie Trick, and Dr. Wayne Wright.

“There were seven nominees for the DSA this year which is outstanding,” said Roberts, “but that doesn’t surprise me because there are a lot of people that provide great resources to help Vandalia and Butler Township to be what it is.”

Also to be awarded at the banquet will be the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Awards. Awards will be presented in five categories:

Ambassador of the Year award is intended to recognize contributions by a volunteer professional who promotes the mission of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce. A past recipient of this award can be nominated again after a three (3) year span from the last time recognized.

The nominees for Ambassador of the Year are Don Neff and Justin Spivey.

Business Professional of the Year award is intended to recognize contribution by a business professional to the Vandalia / Butler Township business community.

The nominees for Business Professional of the Year are Al Herzog of McDonald’s and Larry Taylor of Beau Townsend Ford/Nissan.

The Non-Profit and Business awards must have made a contribution to the overall good of the community through employment, capital investment, philanthropy / community involvement, aesthetic improvement, delivery of unique or specialized products or services, or recognition through significant business achievement.

The Non-Profit of the Year nominees are Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, Sister Cities of Vandalia, and the Vandalia-Butler Foundation.

Small Business of the Year nominees are Hairless Hare Brewery and Ken’s Rexall Pharmacy. Business of the Year nominees are Abbey Credit Union and Scene 75 Entertainment Center.

Tickets for the banquet are $35 each or a table of 8 can be purchased for $250. The ticket includes admission into the banquet, social hour hors d’oeuvres and prime rib dinner buffet. There will be a cash bar. Appetizer hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6:15.

Past Distinguished Service Award winners should contact the Chamber office for special ticket pricing. All attendees are asked to RSVP with the Chamber of Commerce office at 898-5351 or by email at will@vandaliabutlerchamber.org.

Bruce Sucher will be honored post-humously with the Distinguished Service Award at the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet on Feb. 20.

Presentation part of Chamber Awards Banquet

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

