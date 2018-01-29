Posted on by

Vandalia students named to UD Dean’s List


Staff reports

DAYTON — The following Vandalia students made the University of Dayton fall 2017 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

    • Bailey Dahlinghaus
    • Elaine Dean
    • Taylor Imwalle
    • Trevor Imwalle
    • Edward Lauterbach
    • Megan Murray
    • Lea North
    • Sam Penewit
    • Madison Peyton
    • Maryna Porter
    • Tain Satterlee
    • Lauren Schmitz
    • Sam Stidham
    • Dawson Vandervort
    • Michael Bergman
    • Michael Wenning

The University of Dayton is a top-tier, national, Catholic, research institution. Founded in 1850 by the Society of Mary (the Marianists), we focus on educating the whole person, connecting learning with leadership and service. Through student clubs, campus recreation, education abroad, research, service-learning and career preparation, students are encouraged to engage the world, developing a critical mind and compassionate heart.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_logo.jpg

Staff reports

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:54 pm |    

Aviators down Xenia in thriller

Aviators down Xenia in thriller
7:11 pm |    

Vandalia-Butler celebrates board service

Vandalia-Butler celebrates board service
3:39 pm |    

Woman arrested for grand theft auto

Woman arrested for grand theft auto