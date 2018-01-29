Vandalia students named to UD Dean’s List

DAYTON — The following Vandalia students made the University of Dayton fall 2017 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.
- Bailey Dahlinghaus
- Elaine Dean
- Taylor Imwalle
- Trevor Imwalle
- Edward Lauterbach
- Megan Murray
- Lea North
- Sam Penewit
- Madison Peyton
- Maryna Porter
- Tain Satterlee
- Lauren Schmitz
- Sam Stidham
- Dawson Vandervort
- Michael Bergman
- Michael Wenning
