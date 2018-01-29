Vandalia students named to UD Dean’s List

DAYTON — The following Vandalia students made the University of Dayton fall 2017 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.



Bailey Dahlinghaus



Elaine Dean



Taylor Imwalle



Trevor Imwalle



Edward Lauterbach



Megan Murray



Lea North



Sam Penewit



Madison Peyton



Maryna Porter



Tain Satterlee



Lauren Schmitz



Sam Stidham



Dawson Vandervort



Michael Bergman



Michael Wenning



The University of Dayton is a top-tier, national, Catholic, research institution. Founded in 1850 by the Society of Mary (the Marianists), we focus on educating the whole person, connecting learning with leadership and service. Through student clubs, campus recreation, education abroad, research, service-learning and career preparation, students are encouraged to engage the world, developing a critical mind and compassionate heart.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_logo.jpg