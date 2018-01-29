Posted on by

Morton Aviators of the Month – November


Morton Middle School’s sixth grade Aviators of the Month for November are (left to right) Olivia Helrigle, Austin Flohre, Lance White, Hannah Alexander, Sidney Vieth, and Alex Moore.


Contributed photo

Morton Middle School’s seventh grade Aviators of the Month for November are (left to right) Tristen Vandervort, Ryan Lian, Tessa Thomas, Helen Tracy, Kaelyn Webb, and Lamarion Bennett.


Contributed photo

Morton Middle School’s eighth grade Aviators of the Month for November are (left to right) John Sorrells, Connor Stevens, Raegan Elder, Madison Schneider, Elaina Kennedy, and Aidan Hargett.


Contributed photo

