Vandalia Lion recognized for humanitarian service

VANDALIA — Vandalia Lions Club member Foster “Bud” Brown recently received recognition from the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) for a $1,000 donation to support the Foundations Humanitarian objectives. The presentation was made by Vandalia Lion Stella Williams, who is also the District LCIF Coordinator.

Lion Brown, who is already a Melvin Jones Fellow, named after the Founder of Lions Clubs International, reaffirmed dedication to the Foundations Humanitarian Objectives in Communities worldwide, including disaster relief and in many cases as reflected in the eyes of disadvantaged children, and those people who without proper care who would become blind.

Congratulations and thanks to Lion Brown.

Pictured are Lion Pres. Jerry Marratta, ”Bud” Brown, LCIF Coordinator Stella Williams. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Lions.jpeg Pictured are Lion Pres. Jerry Marratta, ”Bud” Brown, LCIF Coordinator Stella Williams. Contributed photo