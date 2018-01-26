Vandalia, Union Police investigating sexting case

VANDALIA — Vandalia Police are investigating a possible case of sexting involving a juvenile female who resides in Union.

An administrator at Butler High School contacted police Thursday morning to report a student possibly sending inappropriate photos of herself to other students. The student admitted taking semi-nude photos of herself and posting them to a website but denied sending them to others.

The juvenile turned her phone over to police and gave consent for a search.

Vandalia Police Lt. Kurt Althouse said that the incident occurred in Union and will be primarily investigated in that jurisdiction but Vandalia Police will investigate whether any offenses occurred in Vandalia.

The incidents occurred between December 1, 2017 and now according to the report. The report is marked as the investigation continues.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.