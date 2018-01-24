Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

January 7

Abraham, no offense listed, investigation reveals that the victims boyfriend and her had gotten into a verbal argument. The suspect pushed the victims head twice irritating the victim.

Antioch School Rd., breaking and entering, On this date, I was dispatched to this address on a report of a B&E.

Miller Lane & Little York Road, escape, Investigation reveals that a driver was stopped for improper display of a license plate. A passenger provided false information, and had a felony warrant. The detained suspect passenger broke away from officers, and escaped, running away from the scene, and would be apprehended after a foot chase.

Walmart, criminal trespass, Known subject returned to Walmart after being trespassed yesterday. Subject was issued a summons for criminal trespass and released.

January 8

Engle Road, breaking & entering, I was dispatched to 10787 Engle Road for a breaking and entering complaint.

Walmart, criminal damaging, Victim accused her boyfriend of letting the air out of her tire. A review of security camera footage failed to substantiate that anyone damaged her vehicle.

N. Dixie Drive, domestic violence, Investigation reveals that a boyfriend and girlfriend, both intoxicated, engaged in a physical fight. Both parties were injured. Neither wanted to file charges. I was unable to determine a primary aggressor at the time of the report, and no arrest were made.

January 9

N. Dixie Storage, breaking & entering, Responded to North Dixie Storage 8515 North Dixie Drive regarding various storage units being broken into. The suspect(s) entered to property by making enter through broken sections of the fencing around the property.

January 10

Fricker’s, illegal conveyance of drugs into jail, Suspicious stop on a vehicle in parking lot of Frickers 6834 Miller Lane. 2 subjects were arrested on confirmed warrants. While at the jail, one of the arrestee were found to be in possession of marijuana.

Golden Corral, criminal damaging, I was dispatched to the Golden Corral on a report of criminal damaging to a vehicle.

Walmart, theft, Father handed items to juvenile son who concealed the items down the back of the father’s clothing. Father summoned into VMC for theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Son being charged through the JJC.

Miller Lane, possession of controlled substance, On this date, I was requested to assist Officer Harlow on a traffic stop on Miller Lane. Upon arrival, I observed two male subjects in the driver and passenger seats. The driver was in possession of white crystal powder and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to the county jail.

January 11

Walmart, theft, Shoplifter concealed items within a backpack. Shoplifter pulled away from officers while being arrested. Shoplifter was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for theft and resisting arrest.

Walmart, theft, Suspect loaded shopping cart with merchandise. Suspect attempted to return the items for refund at the customer service desk. Suspect then pushed the cart out of the store without paying for the merchandise contained within. Suspect was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Miller Lane, possession of drugs, Suspicious vehicle, K9 alert, 7 caps of heroin located under drive seat.

January 12

Walmart, theft, Upon my arrival at 1500 hours, I made contact with Asset Protection Associate and received her report. Associate reported that she observed a trio of black males as they loaded up a shopping cart full of merchandise. Associate continued that two of the suspects distracted the greeter while the third pushed the cart out. Associates stopped the third suspect and recovered the cart full of merchandise. The other two suspects fled.

Brantford Road, criminal damaging, Subject threw a snow shovel at a passing vehicle then when vehicle stopped subject allegedly cut the left front tire with a knife.

Persons charged or arrested

Gretchen E. Miller, 45, burglary

Takeya S. Clemons, 24, warrant for failure to register, escape

Casey J. Goshen, 40, criminal trespass

Jonathan T. Moore, 40, breaking and entering

Elizabeth A. Jackson, 22, warrant for criminal damaging

Jamar Cotton, 45, illegal conveyance of drugs into jail

Juvenile arrest, theft

Alvin W. Hansford, 50, criminal trespass, possession of controlled substance

Carmen L. Miller, 33, possession of drugs

Michael J. Montgomery, 37, possession of drugs

Michael S. Riley, 45, warrant for violation of protection order

Douglas A. Crickmore, 36, driving under suspension

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

