Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

December 27

After an anonymous call, Sarah Owings was arrested on a warrant out of Kettering Municipal Court for disorderly conduct. She was taken to the county jail.

A resident on Bright Avenue reported that a backpack containing her wallet was stolen from her unlocked vehicle. The investigation continues.

December 28

Ashley Welch was cited for possession of marijuana after police responded to a suspicious vehicle on Brusman Dr. She was released to a family member.

A resident came to the police department after applying for a job on Indeed.com and subsequently received a large check that she suspected is fraudulent. The investigation continues.

A vehicle on Great Hill Road was found with expired, fictitious, and modified plates. The vehicle was towed and the owner cited.

December 29

Daniel Ward was arrested for domestic violence and unlawful restraint after an incident with his mother. He had a stun gun and small hammer in his possession. He was taken to the county jail.

Amanda Rasor was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for probation violation. While being searched, a pill that is not a controlled substance was found. It was marked for destruction. Rasor was taken to the county jail.

December 30

A business vehicle was stolen from the Little York Tavern by unknown person(s). The investigation continues.

While stationary at E. National Road and Foley Drive, a vehicle pulled up to a police cruiser with an unconscious female passenger who had overdosed. The officer administered a dose of Narcan and the female became alert. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. Powder found in her purse was sent to the crime lab for analysis.

Gregory Brodie was arrested for felony domestic violence after an incident with a child on Westhafer Road. He was taken to the county jail.

December 31

Kenneth Pierce was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop for weaving on N. Dixie near Wright Ave.

A complainant reported that her vehicle was damaged while parked at GE Aviation. The investigation continues.

John P. Spangler, II was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxication after causing a disturbance at Bunkers. He was taken to the county jail.

January 2

A resident on Buttercup Ave. reported that her boyfriend hit her. He does not live with her, and there are no visible injuries. She was hesitant to make a report. The investigation continues.

A resident on Bright Ave. reported his vehicle was taken by a known person who lived with him. The vehicle has not been returned. The investigation continues.

January 4

A resident on S. Tionda Drive came to the police department to report the theft of several tools stolen from outside his residence. The investigation continues.

Carl McDonald was arrested for aggravated assault after an incident at Fox Cleaners. He was taken to the county jail.

Alexa Slaughter was arrested at the Kettering Police Department on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to comply with probation. She was taken to the county jail.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

