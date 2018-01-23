Vandalia-Butler celebrates board service

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education was recognized on Tuesday for their service as part of School Board Recognition Month which is designated by Governor John Kasich.

“Serving on the Board of Education can be a thankless job,” said Superintendent Rob O’Leary. “We are grateful for your service to our kids.”

“The service provided by the members of Ohio’s city, village, local and joint vocational boards of education and educational service centers’ governing boards is critical to ensuring high quality public education for Ohio’s schoolchildren,” said Kasich in a proclamation. “Through partnership with teachers, school administrators, staff and parents, school board members provide vital leadership and support for schools, and we thank you for your service and for the positive difference you make throughout our state.”

Morton Middle School student Helen Tracy was given the Aviator Achievement Award for an essay that was chosen as one of the top three entries in the 17th Anniversary Celebration of Families Matter Poster and Essay Contest. Tracy recounted her adoption from China in her essay.

Sophomore Class Vice President Megan Bosworth and Treasurer Elizabeth Koerner presented High School Happenings.

In other action, the board:

Approved two $250 donations from the Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club to the VBCSD Preschool.

Approved ID Shield/Legal Shield as an employee-paid benefit

Approved media collection donation of approximately $1,343.72 from Kids Read Now for Helke and Demmitt Elementary Schools

Approved media lists for Helke, Demmitt, Smith Middle School, and Morton Middle School

Approved the annual Washington, DC trip for Morton Middle School eighth graders from November 6-9, 2018

Appointed Board Member Kent Zimmerman to serve as the Miami Valley Career Technology Center representative through December, 2020

Approved various personnel items including the formal hiring of head football coach John Puckett.

The board also approved a four year contract for Naviance Instructional Services through June, 2022. Naviance is a comprehensive college and career readiness solution that helps districts and schools align student strengths and interests to postsecondary goals, improving student outcomes and connecting learning to life.

Look for more information on this program in the Vandalia Drummer News.

The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education will hold its next regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27 as part of Youth in Government Day. That meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. in the board room at the district office.

Morton Middle School student Helen Tracy was given the Aviator Achievement Award for an essay that was chosen as one of the top three entries in the 17th Anniversary Celebration of Families Matter Poster and Essay Contest. She is pictured with Superintendent Rob O’Leary and Morton Middle School Principal Shannon White. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Tracy.jpg Morton Middle School student Helen Tracy was given the Aviator Achievement Award for an essay that was chosen as one of the top three entries in the 17th Anniversary Celebration of Families Matter Poster and Essay Contest. She is pictured with Superintendent Rob O’Leary and Morton Middle School Principal Shannon White. Sophomore Class Vice President Megan Bosworth (left) and Treasurer Elizabeth Koerner presented High School Happenings at Tuesday’s Vandalia-Butler Board of Education meeting. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Happenings.jpg Sophomore Class Vice President Megan Bosworth (left) and Treasurer Elizabeth Koerner presented High School Happenings at Tuesday’s Vandalia-Butler Board of Education meeting. January is School Board Recognition Month in Ohio, and Board Members (left to right) Kent Zimmerman, Missy Pruszynski, Mary Kilsheimer, Holly Herbst, and Rodney Washburn were presented certificats on Tuesday evening. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Board-3.jpg January is School Board Recognition Month in Ohio, and Board Members (left to right) Kent Zimmerman, Missy Pruszynski, Mary Kilsheimer, Holly Herbst, and Rodney Washburn were presented certificats on Tuesday evening.

Morton student recognized for essay entry

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.