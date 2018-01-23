Woman arrested for grand theft auto

VANDALIA — A Vandalia man who tried to help a friend instead had his car stolen.

Amber C. Schiller, 31, has been arrested by Vandalia Police for theft and grand theft of a motor vehicle after taking a friend’s car and not returning it.

The victim reported the incident to police on January 2. He said that Schiller had been living with him and had given her a house key, but on New Year’s Day she took his car keys and left in his vehicle and did not return.

The victim’s debit card was left in the vehicle and on January 8 three charges appeared on the card – one at the Speedway in Vandalia and two others at the Goodwill store in Northridge. Police obtained video from Speedway and then went to the Goodwill store on N. Dixie where they located the missing vehicle parked in the lot.

When police went inside, they discovered Schiller was in a dressing room and they arrested her when she came out.

She claimed that the victim let her borrow the vehicle and had sent her text messages saying she could have the car but could only show police text messages asking her to bring the vehicle back.

While being searched, police found sunglasses that were stolen from the Goodwill store and numerous items of drug paraphernalia and possible drugs. Drug charges could be pending once lab results are in.

Schiller remains in the Montgomery County Jail with bond set at $10,000. Her case has been sent to the Montgomery Grand Jury for consideration.

Amber C. Schiller http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Schiller.jpg Amber C. Schiller MCSO Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.