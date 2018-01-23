Woman arrested for aggravated robbery

VANDALIA — Vandalia Police have arrested a Huber Heights woman on robbery with a handgun charges.

Destiny Marie Mullins, 24, was arrested last Wednesday at the Hawthorne Suites on Poe Avenue.

Another man, Steven Blankenship, 42, also of Huber Heights, was arrested on unrelated warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division for not paying child support.

The incident began when hotel management called police about a tenant outside a room shouting that she had been robbed. When police arrived, Mullins was inside the room along with Blankenship and another woman.

Police spoke to the individuals by phone and had them come out of the room at gunpoint.

The victim told police that Mullins threatened to shoot her if she didn’t give her money that she claimed the victim owed her. Mullins also told police that her dog was trained to attack.

Police called the Animal Resource Center who responded to the scene and took control of the dog.

During the investigation, a handgun and heroin kits were found in the room.

Mullins is currently in the Montgomery County Jail charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony. Her bond is set at $50,000. Jail records indicate that her next court appearance is Thursday, January 25.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

