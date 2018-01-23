BUTLER TWP. — Butler Township Trustees Mike Lang and Ken Betz were sworn in at the beginning of Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting. Lang was sworn in for his third – and maybe final – term while Betz was sworn into his first full term after being appointedin early 2017 to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Trustee Nick Brusky.

In business items, the trustees passed a resolution asking the Montgomery County Commission to vacate the right-of-way and easement on a part of York Center Drive. The request is part of the York Center extension project that will extend the road to Maxton Road.

Construction on the project is expected to begin early this year.

The trustees awarded a bid to Weiandt Development of Minster to be the contractor on the Government Center renovation project. The bid of $112,123.86 will be used for a reconfiguration of the lobby for enhanced security and a more welcoming entry, reception windows for Administration and Police, and interview/conference area for the police, remote access for all doors entering the offices, a larger “road room” for police officers, larger offices for detectives and sergeants, and other changes.

The trustees also made an amendment to its appropriation budget for 2018. This was necessary because the final bill for the township’s 2015-16 audit was not received until January. The amendment is an increase of $1,906.50 and the total cost of the audit was $11,521.

Rescue 88 was declared as surplus and placed on GovDeals for disposal.

Police Chief John Porter told the trustees that Officer Brian Brown has been selected to be a detective. Once training is complete, he will assist Detective Kevin Sink.

Administrator Erika Vogel announced that the township’s tornado siren has been installed at the Government Center. Electrical work remains but she said it will be active for this spring’s severe weather season.

The Butler Township Trustees have a workshop meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Their next regular meeting is Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Both meetings are held at the Township Hall, 3780 Little York Road and are open to the public.

Butler Township Trustee Ken Betz (left) is sworn in by Fiscal Officer Mark Adams. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Betz.jpg Butler Township Trustee Ken Betz (left) is sworn in by Fiscal Officer Mark Adams. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Butler Township Trustee Mike Lang is sworn in by former Butler Township Fire Chief Charlie Wiltrout. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Lang.jpg Butler Township Trustee Mike Lang is sworn in by former Butler Township Fire Chief Charlie Wiltrout. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

