Vandalia United Methodist to host blood drive

VANDALIA — Sign up to give blood at the Vandalia United Methodist community blood drive Monday, Jan. 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., 200 South Dixie Drive and get a free “Blood Donor” knit beanie. Schedule an appointment with Community Blood Center online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Jack Frost has been way too nippy this winter, so cover up from the cold with the Blood Donor Beanie. The cozy knit beanie is dark charcoal with “Blood Donor” and the CBC blood drop in a light gray and blue-striped band, topped off with a speckled gray pom-pom. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC Jan. 22 through Feb. 24 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Blood supply challenges of winter

Severe weather and seasonal illness makes winter a challenging time for maintaining the regional blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule as soon as possible.

CBC enters 2018 with the additional challenge of building a new community of dedicated platelet and plasma donors. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are ageing, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

CBC is calling for young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

CBC photo