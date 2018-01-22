VFW teaches flag folding to students

BUTLER TWP. — VFW Post 9582 was honored to attend Smith Middle School in Butler Township to show students the official manner to fold the United States Flag. Commander Bob Hinshaw spoke to the students. Sr. Vice Commander Lew Poe and Honor Guard Jerry Swigart performed the Folding of the U.S. Flag for the students to observe.

VFW Post 9582 wants to thank to the Miami Valley community who support the Vandalia Post through attendance at their Friday and Saturday dinners, plus all the activities the Post sponsors. VFW Post 9582 has been able to give back to the community through a variety of charitable donations which include but are not limited to the VFW National Home for Children, Veterans’ In Need, Boy Scout troops, local fire departments, police departments and schools, youth sponsor programs and many other Miami Valley not-for -profit organizations.

The Vandalia Post has the following dinners which are open to the public each month; first Friday – all you can eat fish dinner; second Friday – broasted pork chop dinner; third Friday – VFW Auxiliary sponsored dinner which in February is reuben sandwich; fourth Friday – choice dinner which offers patrons a choice between a pork tenderloin sandwich, steak burger, chicken nuggets or shrimp basket.

BINGO is now being played on Sundays from 5 to 7 p.m., except Super Bowl Sunday, while activities such as a Super Bowl Party, karaoke on Friday nights, upcoming chili contest and Nascar provide a great way to pass the cold wintery days.

Upcoming Saturday dinners include potato soup with a chicken salad croissant on January 27 and wings plus fries on February 3, and tenderloin sandwich on February 24.

Please visit the website www.vfwpost9582.org for details. Your continued support helps VFW Post 9582 give back to the Miami Valley Community.

