Dance Expressions to hold Pageant Preview

VANDALIA — Forty-three dancers make up the Dance Expressions competition cast. They’ve been competing over the past few months, receiving outstanding accolades for their routines. These soloists/trios/officer lines compete year round and one of their highlights is the upcoming Showcase of Stars Pageant.

Twenty-seven of the soloists will compete in the annual Gala Event to be held in Columbus on January 27-28 at the Vern Riffe Center. Their ensemble and solo season will then continue until May with various events around Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Fall results include:

East Central High School, Indiana October 28 – (Intermediate Placements) Elementary Division~ 2nd Emma Cox & Choreography Award, Junior Division~

2nd (tie) Izzy Brooks & Maritza Scott. (Elite placements) Elementary~ 2nd Annabel Lozan, 1st Reagan Downey, Junior Division~ Makayla Hopper 3rd place.

Centerville H.S. contest December 2 – (Specialty Awards) Emotional Performance-Molly Armentrout, Innovative Award-Haleigh Gross, Choreography Award-Trio of Avery Gunderson, Anna Sciarretti & Sydney Lawler (Choreographer Amy Jones), Choreography Award-Taryn Smith (Choreographer Ali Romano)

(Intermediate Placements)- Primary Division- 6th Addison Caldwell, 4th Bella Runyon, 1st Fable Walton, Elementary Division -Top 10 recognition for Taylor Harris, Ava Williamson, Alyssa Stratman & Becca Atkinson. Junior Division- 4th Serena Uloho & Heather McBride, 2nd Aubrey Gillespie, 1st Izzy Brooks, Senior Division- 3rd Brianne Lytle, 2nd Emily Ringo.

(Elite Placements)- Primary- 3rd Alyssa Holderman, Elementary- 5th Reagan Downey (Lyrical), 4th Reagan Downey (Jazz), Junior- 5th Logan Druck, 3rd Haleigh Gross, 2nd Taryn Smith, Senior- 5th Jenna Dietz, 4th Molly Armentrout, 3rd Anna Sciarretti, 2nd Avery Gunderson (Contemporary), 1st Avery Gunderson (Lyrical)

DuetTrios~ Primary Trio of Downey/Farst/Minnich High Superior & 1st place, Senior trio division- Sydney Lawler, Anna Sciarretti, Avery Gunderson-Ultimate Star rating & 1st place.

Tiny Officers-High Superior and first place; Mini Officers-High Superior and first place

Butler solo contest December 10 – (Specialty Awards) Super Technique Fable Walton & Taryn Smith, Choreography Award Haleigh Gross (teacher Amy Jones), Most Emotional Logan Druck, Cute As a Button Mayci Minnich, Super Smile Sally Slaton

(Intermediate Placements)- Primary-4th Fable Walton, Elementary-3rd Ava Williamson, 2nd Taylor Harris, 1st Emma Cox, Junior- Top 10 Award-Carlee Schroder & Aubrey Gillespie, 4th Serena Uloho, 3rd Maritza Scott, 2nd Izzy Brooks, 1st Heather McBride, Senior- 2nd Makenzie Detrick & Brianne Lytle, 1st Emily Ringo.

(Elite Placements)-Primary-3rd Alyssa Holderman, 2nd Hayden Farst, Elementary-5th Kiersten McBride, 3rd Reagan Downey (Jazz), 1st Reagan Downey (Lyrical), Junior-5th Taylor Dietz, 4th Logan Druck, 2nd Haleigh Gross, 1st Taryn Smith, Senior-5th Anna Sciarretti, 4th Jenna Dietz, 3rd Avery Gunderson (Contemporary), 2nd Molly Armentrout, 1st Avery Gunderson (Lyrical)

Trio division- Downey/Farst/Minnich- High Superior 1st place,

Gunderson/Lawler/Sciarretti-Ultimate Star & 2nd place, Druck/Dietz/Smith- Ultimate Star & 1st place

Tiny & Mini Officer Lines~High Superiors & 1st place

“The dancers have had a fabulous season thus far and are, as always so excited for the Pageant,” said Downey. “It’s the highlight of their season!”

We have a reigning queen among our talented cast. Butler Township resident, Butler High School 2017 graduate, and current University of Cincinnati freshman Torre Romano is the current Senior Miss Showcase of Stars. She was awarded a cash scholarship at the 2017 event. Torre is a member of the National Champion Bearcat Dance Team. They’ll be in Orlando defending their titles during the weekend of January 13. Torre, on an elite team of 31 dancers, was chosen to perform in all three routines with 16 selective spots each.

Come support the Dance Expressions dancers & Torre as they will all perform their solo and model an evening gown at a Pageant Preview, to be held on Friday, January 19 in the Butler High School Auditorium (open to the public). Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:00 p.m. Admission is $4.00 (5 & under free of charge) The Dance Expressions Facebook page will have further information.

Instructors include; Director/Owner/Choreographer is Lori Downey, her talented staff of choreographers include; Hope Barlow, Lauren Daidone, Avery Gunderson, Chelsea Hoagland, Emily Hoagland, Amy Kiser, Taylor Imwalle, Sarah Ingram, Amy Jones, Samantha Peters, Ali Romano, Samantha Romano, Torre Romano, Mary Stephens, and Lauren Verdes.

The Dance Expressions competition cast is pictured left to right, row one Katie Landis, Taylor Harris, Emma Cox, Paige Gallup, Alyssa Stratman, Alyssa Holderman, Simora Singleton, Zoey Grimes, Fable Walton, Bella Runyon, Addison Caldwell, Mayci Minnich, Keira Wagner; row two Molly Armentrout, Taryn Smith, Carlee Schroeder, Ava Williamson, Becca Atkinson, Reagan Downey, Stella Czarnecki, Hayden Farst, Scarlett Mattice, Kiersten McBride, Annabel Lozan, Kara Landis, Aubrey Gillespie; third row Sally Slaton, Jenna Dietz, Breanna Christy, Logan Druck, Maritza Scott, Heather McBride, Emily Ringo, Izzy Brooks, Sydney Lawler, Makenzie Detrick, Serena Uloho, Brianne Lytle, Anna Scirretti, Avery Gunderson, Taylor Dietz, Haleigh Gross (not pictured Makayla Hopper) Contributed photo