Morton Middle School releases students early due to threat

VANDALIA — Morton Middle School released students approximately 45 minutes early on Thursday after a threat was found by a student in a girls restroom.

Vandalia Police responded to the school and began an investigation, but school officials do not believe the threat is viable. Students were released early as a precautionary measure.

Vandalia-Butler School officials are cooperating with police in their investigation.

Boys and girls basketball games were scheduled to be played on the road on Thursday and neither are affected by the early dismissal. However, wrestling practice and all other evening activities at the building have been cancelled.

Morton Middle School students were dismissed early on Thursday due to a threat found in a bathroom. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Morton.jpeg Morton Middle School students were dismissed early on Thursday due to a threat found in a bathroom. File Photo

Police investigating; School officials do not believe threat was viable

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.