Vandalia Lioness Club update

VANDALIA — So far the winter months has been very busy, along with a lot of illnesses going around due to lots of germs floating around. Looks like we may be in for a very long, cold winter. Hopefully, it will kill some of the bugs out there!

In November, our club welcomed Isaac Lucas, a 14-year-old self-taught musician. He is a freshman at Butler High School & performs with the Marching Aviators. At age 10, Isaac picked up a guitar and hasn’t put it down since. In 2014, he won the Miami Valleys Amateur talent show at the Fraze. Our group really enjoyed listening to him sing along while he played some of our favorite tunes from the 50s and 60s.

We also welcomed in a new member, Lioness Shirley Greene. She moved to Ohio from New York in 2007. Retired now, she keeps busy at the Vandalia Senior Center helping with lunches, sewing/making wallhangings and quilts. She also enjoys going to the library and she attends the Vandalia United Methodist Church. She is very proud of her three grandsons, Nicholas, Sean and Zachary.

In December, we celebrated with one of our clubs most memorable guests, Tom Laurent. He is an Elvis Impersonator and one of the best. He entertained us with many songs from the 50s. No doubt, everyone enjoys “rocking around the Christmas tree” with him.

The Vandalia Lioness Club meets the first Monday of each month providing to the community through the food pantry and many other programs in the local community.

Everyone in the Vandalia Lioness Club wishes all of you a great holiday and is praying for 2018 to be a safe, healthy & prosperous new year for everyone.

