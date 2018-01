VANDALIA — Vandalia Police are looking for 15-year old Bailee Barnett.

Bailee ran away on December 29 and has not been located. Police are working several leads to locate her but need your help. If you know where Bailee is, please contact the Vandalia Division of Police at 937-898-5868.

Vandalia Police are seeking the location of 15-year old Bailee Barnett. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Bailee-Barnett.jpg Vandalia Police are seeking the location of 15-year old Bailee Barnett. Vandalia Police photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

