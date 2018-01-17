Lions learn about estate planning

VANDALIA — Attorney Robert Hendrix spoke at the January 11 dinner meeting of the Vandalia Lions Club, discussing Estate, Elder-Law and Asset Protection Planning. He stressed that everyone should have a customized Estate Plan that protects themselves and other family members both prior and after death.

Included are four Estate facets; Probate, Non-Probate, Taxable, and Long Term Care, which includes Medicade Eligibililty rules, Asset Protection, General Will, Power of Attorney, and Living Will. Strong emphasis was made to make offspring aware of where the Will is kept, Bank Box Key, Insurance Policies, and Investment Files, etc. Mr. Hendrix has several offices in Ohio including one in Beavercreek.

Pictured left to right are Lion President Jerry Marratta, Robert Hendrix, and Lion Program Chairperson Dee Smith.