Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

December 31

N. Dixie @ N. Sunny Ridge, possession of controlled substances, During traffic stop, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle. After K-9 alerted to possible narcotics inside the vehicle, a small bag of marijuana was located in a McDonald’s bag, which was sitting on top of the center console. Registered owner of the vehicle was issued a summons for possession of drugs, marijuana.

Walmart, theft, Victim made purchase at Walmart. Victim either left wallet at cash register or dropped it in the parking lot. Victim returned to Walmart who denied having the wallet turned in.

Benchwood, unruly juvenile, Unruly juvenile went to friend’s home despite being instructed by guardian to refrain from doing so. Juvenile was located at friend’s home and returned to her guardian.

Burger King, making false alarms, Employee received telephone call stating, “Bitch, I’m going to blow the building with all you colored people in it.”

January 1

Smokey Bones, felony theft, Dispatched to Smokey Bones 6744 Miller Lane in Butler Township regarding a breaking and entering. Upon arrival, the manager advised upon arrival he found the alarm system turned off and money missing from the safe.

Benchwood Road, robbery, Investigation revealed that the victim’s live-in boyfriend and child’s father took her cellular phone from her hands. He then assaulted her, causing injury, and he left with the phone without permission.

Red Roof Inn, theft of motor vehicle, Investigation revealed that the victim left her car parked unattended, running, and unlocked with the keys in the ignition at the Red Roof Inn. Unknown suspect(s) took the vehicle without permission.

January 2

Pine Green, burglary, Unknown subject residence through open overhead garage door while residence was cutting backyard. Subject entered house and took money and jewelry without being seen.

Police headquarters, fraud, Walk-up complaint of a fraud involving a cell phone purchased through Craig’s list.

N. Dixie Storage, breaking and entering, investigation revealed that the suspects climbed the fence of North Dixie Storage, entered an unlocked storage unit, and removed property without permission.

Walmart, theft, Two shoplifters were arrested for shoplifting and booked into the county jail for theft. A third individual, originally thought to be a part of the theft, was found to have been previously trespassed. He was booked into the county jail for criminal trespass.

January 4

Red Roof Inn, no offense listed, Investigation revealed that the complainant advised he had tracked his stolen vehicle to the address of 7370Miller Lane. The vehicle was located in the parking lot of this address unoccupied.

Extended Stay America, no offense listed, Dispatched to the Extended Stay America in reference to an attempt to locate an endangered missing female from San Francisco, California. Subject was located and determined to have been off of critical psychiatric medication for several days. Husband contacted our agency when she contacted him from the hotel.

Motel 6, Burglary, Dispatched to the Motel 6 7130 Miller Lane regarding a male subject found sleeping in a room that was not rented to any guest. The male subject fled the scene and was located walking on Miller Lane. Subject was identified and was eventually booked into the Montgomery County Jail for burglary.

Chipotle, fraud, dispatched to Chipotle for a suspect who attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.

Walmart, possession of marijuana, conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Walmart for an equipment violation. I detected a strong odor of burning marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle earlier that day. The driver told me there was marijuana inside the vehicle. I located a black nylon pouch in the passenger compartment of the vehicle, and it contained a glass jar of marijuana, several plastic baggies, and a digital scale. All items were seized as evidence.

January 5

Little York @ New York, failure to comply, Investigation reveals that on 01/05/2018 at 0235 hours, vehicle bearing Ohio registration GZR8351 failed to comply with a lawful order. The vehicle eluded and fled after I attempted to stop the vehicle.

Maxton Road, theft, two white male suspects entered the victims tool box removing several tools.

Walmart, theft, investigation reveals that the suspect left Walmart without paying for 18 items of merchandise.

Honeycutt, domestic violence, Complainant stated that she was assaulted by her mother during a domestic argument. Suspect arrested for domestic violence and an unrelated warrant.

Persons charged or arrested

Shaela D. Reese, 19, possession of controlled substances

Juvenile arrest, unruly juvenile habitually disobedient

Alsha L. Harris, 34, warrant arrest for parental education neglect

John M. Santos, 22, warrants (2) for theft

Courtney E. Williams, 29, warrants (2) for failure to appear

Billy G. Bohannon, 38, warrant arrest for drug possession

Michael E. Tucker, 42, warrant arrest for theft

David G. Linze, 40, burglary

Jerome K. Fletcher, 44, possession of marijuana

Tonya K. Rice, 45, warrant for breaking & entering, theft without conwent

Lucina L. Blythe, 53, domestic violence, warrant for criminal trespass

Michael J. Bridges, 51, warrant for failure to appear

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

