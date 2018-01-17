Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

December 19

Cameron Carson was arrested for felony violation of a protection order and assault after an incident on Imperial Court. He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

Everet T. Knicley was arrested on a warrant out of Dayton Municipal Court after an incident at the Speedway on E. National Road. He was taken to the county jail.

Aex Karjala was arrested for domestic violence and two counts of possession drug abuse instruments after an incident on Spartan Ave. He was taken to the county jail.

Amy Damron was arrested on a warrant for violating the terms of her home arrest. She was taken to the county jail.

A person reported that her juvenile daughter was assaulted by an unknown female and the video was posted to social media. The investigation continues.

Brittany A. Stroud was issued a summons for disorderly conduct after an incident at McDonalds involving the exchange of a child.

December 20

A complainant reported they were defrauded out of $1,800 by someone pretending to be iTunes support. The investigation continues.

Levi Adkins was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear on a charge of driving under suspension. He was taken to the county jail.

December 21

Brittnie Hollingsworth was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. She was transported to the county jail.

A person attempted to leave the Kroger with $442 worth of merchandise but fled when confronted by store security. The investigation continues.

Vandalia police located a juvenile female at the request of Fairborn police. The juvenile’s mother responded to pick up the juvenile.

December 22

Plates were removed from a vehicle parked on E. National Road and the vehicle towed after a call on a suspicious vehicle.

Andrew W. Dues was cited for petty theft and trespassed from the True North Shell station on National Road.

December 23

Two known males entered a residence on Winding Hollow Tr. looking for a person who allegedly owed them money. Physical harm was threatened and two video game consoles and games were turned over. The males fled. The investigation continues.

A resident on Skyview Dr. reported that two known persons stole items from their home. The investigation continues.

Caleb Maxon was arrested for failure to comply and a warrant out of Miami County. He was also cited for driving under suspension. He was transferred to the custody of a Troy Police officer.

December 24

Unknown persons broke into Discount Tire and stole two sets of tires. The investigation continues.

December 25

Officers responded to an address on Chelsea Ave. on the report of a young child being bitten by a dog. The child had a 2-3 inch laceration and was transported to Dayton Children’s Medical Center. A quarantine notice was issued for the dog.

Officers responded to an address on Westhafer Road after a person said they were approached near his vehicle at Fricker’s and demanded money. The investigation continues.

Officers responded to Dayton Children’s Hospital on the report of a five-week old child with second degree burns. The investigation continues.

December 26

SVG Auto Sales reported unknown person(s) stole the hood from a vehicle. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that after taking an Uber drive from Butler Township to Troy the following fare took his wallet. The investigation continues.

A business on N. Dixie Drive reported that an employee received a counterfeit $20 bill. The investigation continues.

A complainant on W. Alkaline Springs Road reported that unknown persons entered his attached garage and stole items. The investigation continues.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Police-logo-2.jpeg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.