Puckett: “We will be relentless competitors”

VANDALIA — When inquiring about Butler’s new football coach, there’s one word that comes up most often about John Puckett – intensity.

That intensity was on full display Tuesday when Puckett met with the football Aviators for a brief team meeting.

“I can’t tell you how honored I am to be your head football coach,” Puckett told the team. “This is your football team, it’s not my team. This is one of the few places I would have left where I was at (Centerville) to come, and of those four or five schools Vandalia was number one on my list, so I’m extremely humbled and honored to be your football coach.”

Puckett comes to the Aviators with 17 years of coaching experience, the last seven being at Centerville. He was the Elks’ defensive coordinator the past four seasons, including last year’s 10-2 run to a GWOC East championship and Regional quarterfinal playoff appearance.

Puckett told the players that four core values – toughness, effort, attitude, and motivation – will drive all that the program does.

“We will be relentless competitors,” Puckett said. “Everyone wants it right away, so giving that second and third effort, having the willingness to prepare, focusing on the little things in life that matter, not worrying about the end game but worrying about the process to get there – that’s what we will do. We will be fight-ready, contagious, positive and having faith that those efforts bring results.”

Puckett told the players that they each need to know what motivates them, but its an individual choice.

“What’s your why?” he asked. “Have clarity in purpose, have something bigger than yourself that you are going to fight for. My why is strong. I’ve had a lot of great men in my life who have shown me the proper way to do things. I want to let kids know the urgency of things and the seriousness of what our actions are, how we prepare, and if they want something they have to go get it.”

The Aviators will have a “black flag” award each week, one each on defense and offense. Puckett said it was meant to symbolize the spirit of a pirate.

“I don’t want you to give it to me, you aren’t going to take it from me, but I’m going to do what I can to take it from you,” he said. “There’s something about competition where you find out who you truly are. In adversity, and in the face of success, you find out who you really are.”

Puckett has seen adversity first-hand, but it also gave him a unique insight into the Vandalia-Butler community. A few years back his family suffered through a house fire while living in Brookville. Puckett’s insurance company placed them in a home right behind Butler High School for two years and a love affair with the community began that hasn’t stopped despite living in South Carolina and Centerville in the recent past.

“It’s a phenomenal community,” Puckett said of Vandalia. “The people here are great. It’s a tough, hard-working, blue-collar town that’s starving for a successful football program. The facilities are great, the support is great, the administration wants to be successful, and the kids want to be successful.”

Puckett believes success can be had here despite just two playoff appearances and winning seven games in a season just once since 2005.

“It’s not a lack of talent,” said Puckett. “Butler is a Division III school with Division I type bodies. We will practice at a blistering pace which builds intensity. What we will do offensively and defensively will be really easy for the kids but very difficult for opponents to defend.”

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

