Chamber, Service Award nominees announced

VANDALIA — Nominations have been closed for the annual Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce awards and the Marin Link Distinguished Service Award.

The winner of the awards will be announced at a banquet on February 20 at Celebrations II Banquet Center. A reception hour will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.. Awards will be announced at the conclusion of dinner.

The seven nominees for the Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award are Donald & Sharla Keebaugh, Mary Kilsheimer, Helen Lawson, Robert C. Schaffner, Bruce Sucher, Julie Trick, and Dr. Wayne Wright.

Also to be awarded at the banquet will be the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce Awards. Awards will be presented in five categories:

Ambassador of the Year

Non-Profit of the Year

Small Business of the Year (Under 25 employees)

Business of the Year (25+ employees)

Professional of the Year

Ambassador of the Year award is intended to recognize contributions by a volunteer professional who promotes the mission of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce. A past recipient of this award can be nominated again after a three (3) year span from the last time recognized.

The nominees for Ambassador of the Year are Don Neff and Justin Spivey.

Business Professional of the Year award is intended to recognize contribution by a business professional to the Vandalia / Butler Township business community.

The nominees for Business Professional of the Year are Al Herzog of McDonald’s and Larry Taylor of Beau Townsend Ford/Nissan.

The Non-Profit and Business awards must have made a contribution to the overall good of the community through employment, capital investment, philanthropy / community involvement, aesthetic improvement, delivery of unique or specialized products or services, or recognition through significant business achievement.

The Non-Profit of the Year nominees are Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, Sister Cities of Vandalia, and the Vandalia-Butler Foundation.

Small Business of the Year nominees are Hairless Hare Brewery and Ken’s Rexall Pharmacy. Business of the Year nominees are Abbey Credit Union and Scene 75 Entertainment Center.

Tickets for the banquet are $35 each or a table of 8 can be purchased for $250. The ticket includes admission into the banquet, social hour hors d’oeuvres and prime rib dinner buffet. There will be a cash bar.

Past Distinguished Service Award winners should contact the Chamber office for special ticket pricing. All attendees are asked to RSVP with the Chamber of Commerce office at 898-5351 or by email at will@vandaliabutlerchamber.org.

Will Roberts, President/CEO of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce, announced the nominations for the Chamber’s annual awards and the Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award on Monday. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Will-Roberts.jpeg Will Roberts, President/CEO of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce, announced the nominations for the Chamber’s annual awards and the Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award on Monday. File photo

Chamber awards, DSA banquet to be held Feb. 20

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.