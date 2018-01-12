Butler Township approves 2018 budget

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Trustees approved a budget of just nearly $13 million at its last meeting in December. Trustees approved a total appropriations budget of $12.8 million dollars. After a transfer to capital reserves, the township’s budget is just over $11 million.

Trustees project revenue of $11.5 million, about $200,000 more than in 2017.

The township is setting aside $1.765 million from the fire fund to the capital reserve fund for future purchases of emergency response vehicles and other capital expenses for the fire department.

The budget includes one full-time service worker that was added in the summer of 2017 and the Service Department Director added in August. It also includes 17 full-time police officers and 17 full-time firefighters, up two positions.

Under the budget, residents will see a $0.25 increase on their trash service each quarter, an increase of $1.5%.

Non-contract employees will receive a 2.5% salary increase in 2018 but longevity pay was eliminated. Employees who are on call will be reimbursed up to $50 per month for cell phone usage.

The trustees also approved a project to extend York Center Road from its current end to Maxton Road. The project is estimated to cost $500,000 to complete and will be paid for from the Harson Tax-Increment- Financing (TIF) fund.

The trustees cancelled their workshop that was scheduled for January 8. Their next regular meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

