BETHEL TWP. — Michelle A. Elam, age 45 of Bethel Twp., passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 3, 1973 in Dayton, OH, daughter of Dennis & Ann (Luneke) Esken. Preceded in death by her mother, Ann, Michelle is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 24 years, Jeff Elam; 2 children, Jordan and MacKenzie Elam; her father, Dennis Esken; special niece, Allie Elam; 2 brothers, Dennis Jr. & Thomas Esken; her mother-in-law, Cindy Elam, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, January 12, at Living Word Church, 926 E. National Rd., Vandalia with Pastor Patrick Murray officiating. The family will receive friends at the Living Word Church on Thursday evening (1/11) from 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to gofundme.com – account name Cancer Research in Michelle’s Honor.