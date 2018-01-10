Community Calendar

Rotary pancake supper

VANDALIA — The Rotary Club of Vandalia will hold a pancake supper between the JV and varsity basketball games on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Butler Student Activity Center. The meal includes pancakes and sausage, coffee, juice, milk, and water. The price is free but donations will be accepted. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Vandalia-Butler City Schools Youth Fitness Program.

Healthy Habits Presentation

VANDALIA — Establishing healthy habits and synchronizing your routines with the natural rhythms of the day are critical to overall health and wellbeing. If you are tired of being tired, ready to feel better in your body, or want another tool in your wellness arsenal these habits are for you. Join Vandalia Recreation Center Yoga instructor Davina on Thursday, January 18 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. for this free session on aligning you habits for optimal health. This program is FREE and for participants 15 years and older. You must pre-register for this program.

Zoom Around the Room

VANDALIA — Enjoy a morning of play with your child at the Vandalia Recreation Center. A variety of play equipment will be set up in the gymnasium for children and their guardian to run, climb, jump and recreate. An adult must accompany each child or family of children. No instruction, just open play! Registration not required. Ages 1-5 years old. The cost is $4 per child per class. This is class is every Friday beginning January 5 through April 27 from 10-11 a.m.

Free wall climbing night

VANDALIA — Climbing one of the fourteen routes on the VRC’s Climbing Wall is an activity the entire family can enjoy! Don’t forget to wear closed toe shoes. Ages 6 and older. Tuesday, January 16 from 5-7 p.m.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information.

Vandalia Toastmasters meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — Would you like to be a better speaker and a more effective leader? Vandalia Toastmasters provides a mutually supportive and positive learning environment where you have the opportunity to develop and practice communication and leadership skills. The club meets at 7:00 on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Vandalia Justice Center at 245 James Bohanan Dr., Vandalia OH, 54377. phone: 937-656-2524. Guest are welcome.

Mothers groups meet in Vandalia

VANDALIA — MOPS and MOMS Next meetings offer community and mothering support to mothers of children age birth through six. MOPS and MOMS Next meetings are held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vandalia (122 W. National Rd. in Vandalia next to Rite Aid) on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of each month from 6 – 8:15 p.m. Childcare is provided (please RSVP prior to attending to ensure enough childcare workers are available). Every mother is welcomed (working, stay-at-home, married, single, and expectant moms). For more information call Kim LaBianco at 454-9430 or send an e-mail to mopsstjohns@gmail.com.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

