Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

December 12

Joseph L. Settles was arrested for disorderly conduct after several complaints of yelling and possible fighting at the Knights Inn. After being warned several times he was transported to the county jail.

A resident on E. Van Lake Drive complained her apartment had been broken into. Initial investigation does not reveal a breaking and entering occurred. The investigation continues.

Akins Redd was arrested on a warrant for probation violation out of Vandalia Municipal Court. He was taken to the county jail.

Sean Byrd was arrested at the Knights Inn on a warrant out of Huber Heights for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under suspension. He was transferred to the custody of a Huber Heights officer.

December 13

Jacob Pollock was arrested for theft and criminal trespassing after an incident at the Shell gas station. He was taken to the county jail.

A juvenile female was charged with assault after assaulting another juvenile female at the McDonald’s on National Road. The case was referred to juvenile court.

December 14

A complainant reported that unknown person(s) damaged her vehicle while she was at work at Johnson Electric. The investigation continues.

December 15

Officers assisted the Ohio State Patrol in conducting an intoxilyzer test. David C. Judge tested .135% BAC. He remained in the custody of the Trooper.

Paul Broughton was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle after stealing a company truck from his former employer. He was taken to the county jail.

Joshua Sanning was issued a summons for possession of drug abuse instruments after officers were dispatched to Recovery Works on the report of a male that fled the facility.

Ronald E. Smith was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Kirkwood Dr. He was taken to the county jail.

December 16

Omar D. Hill was cited for disorderly conduct after throwing a glass through a windshield and hit a woman with her purse.

Matthew H. Tills was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxication after an incident on E. National Road. He was taken to the county jail.

A juvenile female was arrested on numerous charges after taking her parent’s vehicle without permission and crashing it on Bayonne Dr. She injured two officers who tried to arrest her. She was taken to the juvenile detention center.

Cory D. Gross was arrested for receiving stolen property after having stolen license plates on the vehicle he bought. The vehicle was towed.

December 17

After a marriage in October, a male found his wife had opened several credit cards without his knowledge and prior to the marriage. He is concerned about possible fraud. The investigation continues.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

