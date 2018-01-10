Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

December 25

Frederick Pike, aggravated menacing, Victim reported that her brother-in-law threatened to “beat her ass” and “cut her throat.” Victim reported the incident the next day, Prosecution was declined by the court.

December 26

Drury Inn, theft, On Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 0555 hours, I was dispatched to the Drury Inn, on a report of a purse that had been stolen.

Sudachi Drive, theft, On Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 0826 hours, I was dispatched to 3XXX Sudachi Drive, on a report of a stolen trailer over the weekend.

Walmart, theft without consent, On Tuesday, December 26, 2017 1305 hours I was dispatched to Walmart on a report of a shoplifter in custody. Upon arrival Suspect was arrested for theft and transported to the county jail.

December 27

National Road @ Aullwood Road, drug possession, On Wednesday, December 27, 2018 at 0801 hours, I was dispatched to the area of W. National Road near Aullwood Road on a report of a one car accident with possible injuries. Upon speaking with the driver, an odor of marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle.

Walmart, theft, On this date, I was dispatched to Walmart in a report of a black female concealing items. Upon arrival, suspect did pass the last point of sale without paying for items and was arrested for theft. She also had a warrant through the Moraine Police Department for theft. Suspect was trespassed from Walmart and transported to the county jail.

December 28

Walmart, no charge listed, On this day I was dispatched to Walmart for a found, drug equipment. Upon arrival store personnel had located what appeared to be a used syringe. The syringe was tagged into property and marked for destruction.

Walmart, theft, On this date I was dispatched to Walmart about found property. While inside walmart a white male in a camo jacket attempted to steal a flat screen tv. The subject fled on foot but was taken into custody after a foot pursuit. The property was retained by Walmart and the suspect was transported to the county jail.

Frederick Pike, domestic violence, Complainant states his domestic partner attempted to cause him physical harm by dropping a TV on him. The domestic partner was arrested for domestic violence.

December 29

Walmart, drug possession, Subject selected merchandise left store without paying and when apprehended was in possession of drugs.

N. Dixie Drive, breaking and entering, On this date I was dispatched to Dixie Self Storage on a report of a breaking and entering, into a storage facility. Upon arrival I made contact with Jeffrey Stephan who advised he had not been to his storage facility in over three years. He stated that the manager from the storage facility called him and advised that the lock had been cut off his unit. Stephan advised that he would not know if anything was missing until the weather cleared and he could get back and check. He stated that he would give us a call when he figured it out.

Little York Road, OVI, On this date I was dispatched to this address on a report of a vehicle that had ran of the roadway into the front yard. Upon arrival I spoke to subject who advised that he slid off the roadway and was trying to turn around and got stuck in the yard. Subject was arrested for OVI and his passenger was charged with possession of marijuana, and under age consumption. Subject was transported to the County Jail and passenger was given a summons.

December 30

Speedway, counterfeit money, Unidentified male presented a counterfeit $20.00 bill to employee. Employee caught fraud, transaction was stopped and bill was confiscated. Business suffered no loss. Male was unaware the $20.00 bill was counterfeit and stated he received the bill from another person while receiving change back.

Walmart, theft, Theft of baby formula and batteries from Walmart.

Persons charged or arrested

Mariah N. Brixner, theft, criminal trespass

Travis L. Leet, warrant arrest for burglary, assault, resisting arrest

Kendra M. Braxton, theft, warrant for theft

Chad W. Thrush, receiving stolen property

Melvin J. Harrison, domestic violence

DeAngelo D. Ware, underage consumption of alcohol, possession of controlled substances

Dee E. Carter, OVI, failure to control

Warren D. Pack, warrant for possession of drug abuse instruments, illegal use of food stamps, possession of drugs/controlled substances

Billy J. Reynolds, theft without consent

